ETV Bharat / state

Kota Youth Arrested For Raping Female Student For Two Years

Representational Image. ( IANS )

Kota: A youth was arrested by police in Rajasthan's Kota for repeatedly raping a female student for two years, with the threat of making her obscene video viral. Police said the victim is a resident of Bundi, while the accused hails from Bharatpur's Bayana. Nayapura police station officer Vinod Kumar Nagar said the case was registered on January 1 by the victim. "She had been living in Kota since 2023 and preparing for competitive exams. During this time, she befriended 26-year-old Ajay Dev Jatav, a resident of Pidawali village under Bayana police limits of ​​Bharatpur. The accused was also preparing for exams with online coaching," he added.