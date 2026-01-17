ETV Bharat / state

Kota Youth Arrested For Raping Female Student For Two Years

Nayapura police station officer Vinod Kumar Nagar said the accused, Ajay Dev Jatav (26) of Bharatpur, blackmailed the victim by making her obscene video viral.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 17, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST

Kota: A youth was arrested by police in Rajasthan's Kota for repeatedly raping a female student for two years, with the threat of making her obscene video viral. Police said the victim is a resident of Bundi, while the accused hails from Bharatpur's Bayana.

Nayapura police station officer Vinod Kumar Nagar said the case was registered on January 1 by the victim. "She had been living in Kota since 2023 and preparing for competitive exams. During this time, she befriended 26-year-old Ajay Dev Jatav, a resident of Pidawali village under Bayana police limits of ​​Bharatpur. The accused was also preparing for exams with online coaching," he added.

Nagar said the victim told the police that as their friendship deepened, Ajay came to Kota and lured her to a hotel and raped her. The accused also made an obscene video of her on the mobile phone, with which he continuously blackmailed the victim and repeatedly raped her in various hotels in Kota until 2025. Despite her repeated protests and attempts to reason with him, Dev didn't relent.

"Based on the victim's complaint, a case has been registered, and her statement was recorded. Since the accused was on the run, the police resorted to technical surveillance and launched a manhunt. He was arrested on Friday and produced in the court, which sent him to judicial custody," Nagar added.

