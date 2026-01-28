ETV Bharat / state

Expressway From Rajasthan's Kota To Bhopal To Reduce Travel Time, Improve Connectivity

Kota: An expressway will be constructed rom Rajasthan's Kota to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh to improve connectivity between the two states and reduce travel time.

At present, the 345-kilometre journey from Kota to Bhopal on National Highway 52 takes approximately 8 to 9 hours. The expressway will reduce the distance and the travel time to four to five hours.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had recently announced the 16,000 crore rupee expressway from Kota to Vidisha and Sagar at a programme in Madhya Pradesh. Siddharth Singhai, Project Director of National Highways Authority of India, said that the expressway is intended to be access-controlled. "The expressway aims to connect Bhopal and Kota and also provide a direct connection between the two cities and others on the way," he said.

Singhai said the traffic study and DPR for the Expressway will be finalised soon. "Everything will be determined based on the feasibility report. The feasibility report will be prepared first, followed by the DPR which will then be included in the annual plan," he said.