ETV Bharat / state

Kota Student With 70% Disability Scores 99.14 Percentile In JEE Main

Kota: Sawan, a polio-affected student studying in Rajasthan’s Kota, has secured an impressive 99.1473246 percentile in JEE Main.

Despite his family’s financial difficulties, he did not let hardships get in the way of his studies and worked relentlessly to succeed. Coaching institutes and faculty in Kota also played a key role in supporting him.

Battled Polio At Age 2

Nineteen-year-old Sawan, a resident of Vibhutipur village in Samastipur district of Bihar, said he was affected by polio at the age of two. He has nearly 70 per cent locomotor disability in both legs.

He learned about Kota’s coaching culture from his teachers, who encouraged him to prepare there, and he later moved to the city. The institute also provided him with support during his preparation.

Sawan’s father does not own agricultural land and sustains the family through sharecropping. Sawan began his education in a village school and later studied free of cost from Class VI to X at a residential school in Jamui, Bihar.

He secured 10th rank in the Bihar Board Class X exams, after which he began preparing for engineering entrance examinations.