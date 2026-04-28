Kota Student With 70% Disability Scores 99.14 Percentile In JEE Main
Sawan, a polio-affected student from Bihar studying in Kota, scored 99.14 percentile in JEE Main, overcoming financial struggles and physical challenges.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Kota: Sawan, a polio-affected student studying in Rajasthan’s Kota, has secured an impressive 99.1473246 percentile in JEE Main.
Despite his family’s financial difficulties, he did not let hardships get in the way of his studies and worked relentlessly to succeed. Coaching institutes and faculty in Kota also played a key role in supporting him.
Battled Polio At Age 2
Nineteen-year-old Sawan, a resident of Vibhutipur village in Samastipur district of Bihar, said he was affected by polio at the age of two. He has nearly 70 per cent locomotor disability in both legs.
He learned about Kota’s coaching culture from his teachers, who encouraged him to prepare there, and he later moved to the city. The institute also provided him with support during his preparation.
Sawan’s father does not own agricultural land and sustains the family through sharecropping. Sawan began his education in a village school and later studied free of cost from Class VI to X at a residential school in Jamui, Bihar.
He secured 10th rank in the Bihar Board Class X exams, after which he began preparing for engineering entrance examinations.
Now Preparing For JEE Advanced
Faculty members guided Sawan through several topics, helping him succeed in JEE Main. He is now preparing for JEE Advanced and aims to pursue Computer Science at a top IIT.
Naveen Maheshwari, Director of a private career institute, said that although Sawan has difficulty walking, he never allowed his condition to become a weakness. Recognising his determination and talent, the institute granted him an 80 per cent concession in coaching fees.
JEE Main 2026 Result And What’s Next
The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results for Paper 1 (BE/B.Tech) were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 20, 2026. Around 11.23 lakh candidates appeared in this session, which serves as the final qualifying stage for JEE Advanced 2026, scheduled for May 17.
Candidates who meet the category-wise cutoff are eligible to register for JEE Advanced, the gateway to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). While there is no minimum percentage required to appear for JEE Main, candidates must secure at least 75 per cent marks (65 per cent for SC/ST) in Class XII board exams or be in the top 20 percentile to gain admission into NITs, IIITs and GFTIs.
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