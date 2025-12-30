Kota Railway Division's Major Achievement In 2025: Kavach 4.0 Installed On Delhi-Mumbai Route
Kota Railway Division is first in the country to install Kavach 4.0 to prevent collisions and reduce accidents.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST
Kota: Installation of the automatic train protection system, Kavach 4.0, has been fully completed on the 549 km of rail track of the Delhi-Mumbai route between Mathura and Nagda, passing through the Kota Railway Division.
Kota Railway Division is the first in the country to install this security feature, marking as a major achievement for 2025, said senior divisional commercial manager Saurabh Jain. "This indigenous automatic train protection system will primarily prevent collisions and reduce accidents," Jain said.
Among other achievements of this division include trial runs of Vande Bharat sleeper coaches, receiving the title for the most punctual train operations in the country, and the commissioning of two Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals developed under the public-private-partnership mode. Jain further said that the railway division has managed to generate a revenue of Rs 1055 crore from April to November.
According to Jain, Kota Railway Division has created the country's first 549-km-long protected rail corridor with the Kavach 4.0 system on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route, extending from Mathura through Kota to Nagda. Kavach 4.0 system was successfully installed and the trial runs were conducted at a speed of 160 km/hr, with onboard Kavach units installed in over 87 electric locomotives.
Jain said that the Kota division has been a leader in Vande Bharat sleeper and high-speed trials. In January 2025, trials of the Vande Bharat sleeper rake were conducted on the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section, followed by trials in April and November 2025 with a 16-coach configuration at speeds up to 180 km/hr. A total of 3982 km of trial running has been completed, ensuring accuracy of the track, signaling, OHE (Overhead Equipment), and protection systems.
The Kota Railway Division has recorded a 100 percent punctuality for mail and express trains in June 2025 and 98.06 percent in May, securing the first position among the 69 divisions in the country. The punctuality between April and November remained between 90 and 96 percent.
On revenue collection, the division collected fines of Rs 17.24 crore in 2.62 lakh cases between April and November while in freight transport, 48.38 lakh tonnes of goods were loaded, generating Rs 607.75 crore in revenue. This apart, Rs 387.33 crore revenue was generated from 213.58 lakh passengers. Overall, the division has earned a total of Rs 1055.47 crore in this financial year so far.
In terms of new rail lines and passenger connectivity expansion, a new 22.328 km broad gauge line between Nayagaon Pura Kumara and Khilchipur in the Ramganjmandi-Bhopal project has been approved. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Bundi and Mandalgarh railway stations were inaugurated after modern redevelopment. These stations have been upgraded with modern waiting rooms, disabled-friendly facilities, parking, lighting, and toilet systems. The local architectural style has been showcased at most stations.
In January, a Parcel Management System was implemented at Sogaria and Shamgarh stations while in March 2025, digital payment facilities using QR codes were introduced at all ticket counters and parcel offices. The use of mobile applications for unreserved and seasonal tickets has also been increased, Jain added.
