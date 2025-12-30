ETV Bharat / state

Kota Railway Division's Major Achievement In 2025: Kavach 4.0 Installed On Delhi-Mumbai Route

Kota: Installation of the automatic train protection system, Kavach 4.0, has been fully completed on the 549 km of rail track of the Delhi-Mumbai route between Mathura and Nagda, passing through the Kota Railway Division.

Kota Railway Division is the first in the country to install this security feature, marking as a major achievement for 2025, said senior divisional commercial manager Saurabh Jain. "This indigenous automatic train protection system will primarily prevent collisions and reduce accidents," Jain said.

Among other achievements of this division include trial runs of Vande Bharat sleeper coaches, receiving the title for the most punctual train operations in the country, and the commissioning of two Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals developed under the public-private-partnership mode. Jain further said that the railway division has managed to generate a revenue of Rs 1055 crore from April to November.

According to Jain, Kota Railway Division has created the country's first 549-km-long protected rail corridor with the Kavach 4.0 system on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route, extending from Mathura through Kota to Nagda. Kavach 4.0 system was successfully installed and the trial runs were conducted at a speed of 160 km/hr, with onboard Kavach units installed in over 87 electric locomotives.

Jain said that the Kota division has been a leader in Vande Bharat sleeper and high-speed trials. In January 2025, trials of the Vande Bharat sleeper rake were conducted on the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section, followed by trials in April and November 2025 with a 16-coach configuration at speeds up to 180 km/hr. A total of 3982 km of trial running has been completed, ensuring accuracy of the track, signaling, OHE (Overhead Equipment), and protection systems.