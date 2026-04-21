ETV Bharat / state

Kota Coaching Hub Shines In JEE Main 2026: Bihar’s Shubham Secures AIR 6, Kota’s Arnav Bags AIR 5 with 100 Percentile

Kota: Proving again, its reputation as India's premier coaching hub, Kota has once again produced stellar results in JEE Main 2026. Shubham Kumar from Bihar and local student Arnav Gautam have secured top national ranks.

Shubham Kumar, originally from Gaya in Bihar, secured an All India Rank (AIR) 6 with an impressive score of 295 out of 300. He has been preparing in Kota for the past two years while living away from his family. His father, Shiv Kumar, is a hardware businessman, and his mother, Kanchan Devi, is a homemaker.

Shubham credits his success to the competitive environment and experienced faculty members in Kota. "Staying with family is comfortable but you need an academic ecosystem and competition to crack JEE Main and Advanced." He moved to Kota midway through Class 11 after realising he could perform better with the right exposure.

Shubham had earlier scored 98.5% in Class 10. He believed in consistent self-analysis, strengthening weak areas, and rigorous practice. He dedicated 6 to 8 hours daily to self-study, ensured same-day revision of topics taught in class, and regularly analysed his performance through mock tests.

"Stress is common during preparation. I would talk to my parents, teachers, and friends. Playing badminton or table tennis also helped me stay refreshed," he said.

Shubham said his sister, Shreya, who is pursuing BTech in Computer Science from IIT Patna, inspired him to set his target to crack JEE and secure admission in IIT Bombay.