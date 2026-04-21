Kota Coaching Hub Shines In JEE Main 2026: Bihar’s Shubham Secures AIR 6, Kota’s Arnav Bags AIR 5 with 100 Percentile
Shubham Kumar, originally from Gaya in Bihar, secured an All India Rank (AIR) 6 with an impressive score of 295 out of 300.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Kota: Proving again, its reputation as India's premier coaching hub, Kota has once again produced stellar results in JEE Main 2026. Shubham Kumar from Bihar and local student Arnav Gautam have secured top national ranks.
Shubham Kumar, originally from Gaya in Bihar, secured an All India Rank (AIR) 6 with an impressive score of 295 out of 300. He has been preparing in Kota for the past two years while living away from his family. His father, Shiv Kumar, is a hardware businessman, and his mother, Kanchan Devi, is a homemaker.
Shubham credits his success to the competitive environment and experienced faculty members in Kota. "Staying with family is comfortable but you need an academic ecosystem and competition to crack JEE Main and Advanced." He moved to Kota midway through Class 11 after realising he could perform better with the right exposure.
Shubham had earlier scored 98.5% in Class 10. He believed in consistent self-analysis, strengthening weak areas, and rigorous practice. He dedicated 6 to 8 hours daily to self-study, ensured same-day revision of topics taught in class, and regularly analysed his performance through mock tests.
"Stress is common during preparation. I would talk to my parents, teachers, and friends. Playing badminton or table tennis also helped me stay refreshed," he said.
Shubham said his sister, Shreya, who is pursuing BTech in Computer Science from IIT Patna, inspired him to set his target to crack JEE and secure admission in IIT Bombay.
When asked about social media usage, Shubham said that withdrawing completely from social media is not practical, as it helps in preparation to some extent.
Meanwhile, Arnav Gautam from Kota secured AIR 5 and achieved 100 percentiles in both the January and April sessions of JEE Main 2026. He scored 295 marks in the first session and the same in the second.
Arnav said, "Studying alongside toppers helps. We learned from each other's mistakes and clarified doubts collectively with the faculty." Despite his packed schedule, Arnav would take daily breaks for some time to play cricket with brother, which he said helped him stay focused.
His father, Dr Buddhi Prakash, is a guest faculty in the Geography department at Kota University, and his mother, Nidhi, is a government school teacher.
"Coaching played an important role in providing direction, and self-study helped me in concept clarity," he said. Arnav has been in coaching since Class 6 and has also participated in multiple national and international Olympiads. He attended Orientation-cum-Selection Camps (OCSC) for Junior Science (2023), Astronomy (2024), and Physics (2025), and won a bronze medal at the Asian Physics Olympiad 2025.
Unlike Shubham, Arnav opined that students who struggle with the time and syllabus should stay away from social media and focus more on identifying mistakes and improving performance.
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