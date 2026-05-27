Kota Pregnant Women's Deaths: Factory Owner Says Oxytocin Injection Manufactured As Per Norms
Jugal Kishore said the Oxytocin injections are being manufactured at the factory for the last 40 years.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Amritsar: Days after five pregnant women died during treatment at two hospitals in Rajasthan's Kota, a team of media personnel on Wednesday visited the Jackson Laboratories factory in Punjab's Amritsar where Oxytocin injections were reportedly manufactured.
A few days back, it was found that the Oxytocin injections stored at the two hospitals in Rajasthan's Kota did not prescribe to norms and were of sub-standard quality. Even as it is not yet clear whether the deaths were caused by the injection and whether it was administered to them at all, a team of media personnel visited the factory but was prevented from entering the premises by a security guard. After a while, the floor manager of the factory came out and said that the company's administration is keeping an eye on the incident and is cooperating with the agencies investigating the deaths of the women.
The consignment of Oxytocin injections was sent to Rajasthan from the factory in Amritsar. Later, the factory's owner Jugal Kishore came forward and said, "On February 19, 2026, a consignment of Oxytocin injections was sent to Rajasthan from this factory. It is not yet clear whether the death of the women was due to Oxytocin injection alone or a reaction of other medicines given during treatment."
Kishore said the Oxytocin injections are being manufactured at the factory for the last 40 years. "So far, no such serious complaint has been reported. Medicines are manufactured in the factory as per the prescribed standards and quality norms," he said. Kishore said if there has been any negligence at any level, it should be investigated and strict action taken against the accused.
As per findings of the preliminary probe conducted into the incident, the pregnant women were administered 10 medicines during treatment. Even as Oxytocin injection is under scanner, whether the deaths were caused by reaction to some other medicine is under investigation, said an official.
He said the Health Departments of Rajasthan and Punjab are also probing the medicine supply chain, manufacturing process and the quality of injections used at hospitals.
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Kota Pregnant Women Deaths: Amritsar-Based Firm Under Scanner As Oxytocin Injection Samples Found Substandard