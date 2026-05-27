ETV Bharat / state

Kota Pregnant Women's Deaths: Factory Owner Says Oxytocin Injection Manufactured As Per Norms

Amritsar: Days after five pregnant women died during treatment at two hospitals in Rajasthan's Kota, a team of media personnel on Wednesday visited the Jackson Laboratories factory in Punjab's Amritsar where Oxytocin injections were reportedly manufactured.

A few days back, it was found that the Oxytocin injections stored at the two hospitals in Rajasthan's Kota did not prescribe to norms and were of sub-standard quality. Even as it is not yet clear whether the deaths were caused by the injection and whether it was administered to them at all, a team of media personnel visited the factory but was prevented from entering the premises by a security guard. After a while, the floor manager of the factory came out and said that the company's administration is keeping an eye on the incident and is cooperating with the agencies investigating the deaths of the women.

The consignment of Oxytocin injections was sent to Rajasthan from the factory in Amritsar. Later, the factory's owner Jugal Kishore came forward and said, "On February 19, 2026, a consignment of Oxytocin injections was sent to Rajasthan from this factory. It is not yet clear whether the death of the women was due to Oxytocin injection alone or a reaction of other medicines given during treatment."