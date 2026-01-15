ETV Bharat / state

Kota Police Bust Major Interstate Burglary Gang; Six Arrested

Kota: Busting a major interstate burglary gang, the Kota police have arrested six people — three burglers and three traders who bought the stolen gold and silver jewellery. The gang is also found to be linked to a multi-crore theft that took place at the Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (CFCL) township in December 2025, and a total of 33 burglaries were committed by it across the country, police said.

Elaborating on the case, Kota Rural SP Sujit Shankar said the accused used Google Maps to locate big townships and target large, unoccupied bungalows for burglary. After committing the act, the accused used to visit the Sanwaliya Ji Temple in Chittorgarh's Bhadsora to offer some of the stolen money to the deity.

"In December 2025, cash, gold and silver jewellery worth crores of rupees were stolen from the houses of Rajkumar Mittal and Ashok Kumar Chhipa in CFCL township. During the investigation, all permanent and temporary employees of the factory were questioned. CCTV footage from the surrounding area showed a car several times, but the footage was not clear. Only the letters 'MP' on the number plate were discernible. Following this, CCTV footage from the Khanpur toll plaza and surrounding areas was checked. It took the police team to analyse approximately 1,500 CCTV footage covering a distance of 600 kilometres to identify the accused's car and apprehend the main culprits," he added.

Shankar said the Kota police raided areas in Tanda, Dhar, Rajgarh, Kukshi, and Indore for the accused and spent a fortnight gathering information in the disguise of fruit and vegetable vendors, mechanics, and dhaba workers. "During this time, they spotted the main accused, Karan Bhil, in Indore with a Skoda car to scout for potential targets for burglary. He was detained and arrested subsequently. During questioning, he confessed to committing thefts with Sanjay, Mansingh, and Mahendra," he added.