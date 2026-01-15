Kota Police Bust Major Interstate Burglary Gang; Six Arrested
Kota Rural SP Sujit Shankar said they used Google Maps to locate big townships and target large, unoccupied bungalows. About 33 burglaries have been committed.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Kota: Busting a major interstate burglary gang, the Kota police have arrested six people — three burglers and three traders who bought the stolen gold and silver jewellery. The gang is also found to be linked to a multi-crore theft that took place at the Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (CFCL) township in December 2025, and a total of 33 burglaries were committed by it across the country, police said.
Elaborating on the case, Kota Rural SP Sujit Shankar said the accused used Google Maps to locate big townships and target large, unoccupied bungalows for burglary. After committing the act, the accused used to visit the Sanwaliya Ji Temple in Chittorgarh's Bhadsora to offer some of the stolen money to the deity.
"In December 2025, cash, gold and silver jewellery worth crores of rupees were stolen from the houses of Rajkumar Mittal and Ashok Kumar Chhipa in CFCL township. During the investigation, all permanent and temporary employees of the factory were questioned. CCTV footage from the surrounding area showed a car several times, but the footage was not clear. Only the letters 'MP' on the number plate were discernible. Following this, CCTV footage from the Khanpur toll plaza and surrounding areas was checked. It took the police team to analyse approximately 1,500 CCTV footage covering a distance of 600 kilometres to identify the accused's car and apprehend the main culprits," he added.
Shankar said the Kota police raided areas in Tanda, Dhar, Rajgarh, Kukshi, and Indore for the accused and spent a fortnight gathering information in the disguise of fruit and vegetable vendors, mechanics, and dhaba workers. "During this time, they spotted the main accused, Karan Bhil, in Indore with a Skoda car to scout for potential targets for burglary. He was detained and arrested subsequently. During questioning, he confessed to committing thefts with Sanjay, Mansingh, and Mahendra," he added.
The SP said the Skoda car used in the theft has been confiscated, and further interrogation of Karan revealed that one Bharat Mandloi Bhil sold 136 grams of gold in Indore for Rs 14 lakh. "The remaining gold was sold to Rahul Soni of Jobat (Alirajpur) and Hardik Soni of Garbada (Dahod) for Rs 34 lakh, of which Rs eight lakh was paid, and Rs 26 lakh remains inm due. An Singh Mehra of Khadi Amba had booked a JCB with the money. Bhil and Mehra were also arrested, and 134 grams of gold (worth Rs 18 lakh), 781 grams of silver items, and Rs 9 lakh in cash have been recovered from them. In addition, Rs 20 lakh is being recovered from the account of the JCB firm," he added.
Shankar said Bhil has 31 cases registered against him in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Bharat has 23 cases against him, mostly of theft and robbery. During interrogation, it was revealed that they broke into eight houses in the GAIL township of Vijaypur Guna in Madhya Pradesh and stole cash, gold and silver jewellery. They also broke into 13 houses at the thermal power plant in Jhalawar and stole gold, silver, and cash worth crores of rupees, he added.
Additional superintendent of police Ram Kalyan Meena said, "Karan Bhil (24), Bharat Mandloi Bhil (30) and An Singh Mehra (28), all residents of Khadi Amba in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, have been arrested. Cases have been registered against them."
