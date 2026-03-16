ETV Bharat / state

Return Of Chulha: How Kota's Mess Operators Are Beating LPG Crisis With Traditional Wood Stoves

Kota: The LPG shortage has hit Kota, the hub of thousands of students, who rely on hostels and messes for their two square meals.

In the face of a sheer shortage of LPG cylinders, the hostel and mess operators are resurrecting wood-fired stoves and coal furnaces to keep their kitchens running. For the anxious students, the greatest source of relief is the fact that a significant number of local messes are already operating using traditional stoves.

Some of these run on diesel, while others are wood-fired, utilising wood logs to prepare food. However, some mess and hostel operators do rely on LPG cylinders, and they are currently facing immense difficulties as a result.

For the anxious students, the greatest source of relief is the fact that a significant number of local messes are already operating using traditional stoves. Some of these run on diesel, while others are wood-fired, utilising wood logs to prepare food. However, some mess and hostel operators do rely on LPG cylinders, and they are currently facing immense difficulties as a result.



Wood-Fired Stoves Prove to be a Lifeline

Satwinder Singh, who operates messes at five different locations across various parts of Kota city, said wood-fired stoves have come as a huge relief for him in this hour of crisis. Additionally, he mentioned that they are now using coal to prepare rotis.

Earlier, this task was performed using LPG stoves, but gas has become available only in the black market. According to him, gas agencies refused to supply cylinders, citing unavailability. Furthermore, the government imposed a ban on commercial LPG cylinders. Consequently, operators continue to face difficulties, with no actual relief in sight.



Only Half the Required Cylinders Being Supplied

Bharti Soni, who runs a mess in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, also echoed the same. According to Soni, her daily requirement is four commercial LPG cylinders, but she is currently receiving only two from the agencies. “The situation has become such that serving tandoori rotis to the students on time for breakfast and dinner has become difficult.”