Return Of Chulha: How Kota's Mess Operators Are Beating LPG Crisis With Traditional Wood Stoves
In the face of LPG cylinder shortage, the hostel and mess operators are resurrecting wood-fired stoves and coal furnaces to keep their kitchens running.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 11:46 PM IST|
Updated : March 16, 2026 at 11:53 PM IST
Kota: The LPG shortage has hit Kota, the hub of thousands of students, who rely on hostels and messes for their two square meals.
In the face of a sheer shortage of LPG cylinders, the hostel and mess operators are resurrecting wood-fired stoves and coal furnaces to keep their kitchens running. For the anxious students, the greatest source of relief is the fact that a significant number of local messes are already operating using traditional stoves.
Some of these run on diesel, while others are wood-fired, utilising wood logs to prepare food. However, some mess and hostel operators do rely on LPG cylinders, and they are currently facing immense difficulties as a result.
For the anxious students, the greatest source of relief is the fact that a significant number of local messes are already operating using traditional stoves. Some of these run on diesel, while others are wood-fired, utilising wood logs to prepare food. However, some mess and hostel operators do rely on LPG cylinders, and they are currently facing immense difficulties as a result.
Wood-Fired Stoves Prove to be a Lifeline
Satwinder Singh, who operates messes at five different locations across various parts of Kota city, said wood-fired stoves have come as a huge relief for him in this hour of crisis. Additionally, he mentioned that they are now using coal to prepare rotis.
Earlier, this task was performed using LPG stoves, but gas has become available only in the black market. According to him, gas agencies refused to supply cylinders, citing unavailability. Furthermore, the government imposed a ban on commercial LPG cylinders. Consequently, operators continue to face difficulties, with no actual relief in sight.
Only Half the Required Cylinders Being Supplied
Bharti Soni, who runs a mess in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, also echoed the same. According to Soni, her daily requirement is four commercial LPG cylinders, but she is currently receiving only two from the agencies. “The situation has become such that serving tandoori rotis to the students on time for breakfast and dinner has become difficult.”
She continued, "We have not increased our mess charges. We previously used to set up two or three complimentary food stalls daily—which required gas cylinders to operate—but due to the unavailability of LPG cylinders, we have now had to discontinue the facility.”
Soni stated that food items suitable for preparation on electric stoves are currently being provided. Consequently, they have shifted their menu to include items such as sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, and other similar dishes. She explained that even when an LPG agency owner is requested to supply four cylinders, only two are being made available. “Furthermore, we are asked to follow numerous formalities to procure cylinders. At times, an affidavit is required, while at other times, a letterhead from the hostel association is demanded. This process is creating significant difficulties,” she added.
Anil, who works at a mess near Vishwakarma Circle, noted that approximately 1,500 students visit his facility for meals. He explained that the shortage of gas cylinders had become their most pressing challenge.
However, a saving grace for them has been the fact that they installed wood-fired stoves two to three years ago, which are now providing immense relief. The mess owners installed wood-fired stoves for cooking before the current crisis.
According to Anil, common sense and reliance on the traditional mode of cooking have saved him. He added that had he and other mess owners not possessed these wood-fired stoves, it would have been nearly impossible to arrange enough gas cylinders to feed 1,500 students.