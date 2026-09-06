ETV Bharat / state

Kota MC Elections: Lord Hanuman’s Photo Appears On Voters’ List, Leaves Authorities Red-faced

Kota: For a change, Lord Hanuman will bless the candidates in the Kota Municipal Corporation elections as a voter. Do not be surprised as his photo is there on the voter list.

According to the details, the name of 35-year-old Jagdish is listed at entry number 1294 on the voter list for Ward No. 29, Part 12. He is listed as a resident of House No. 6 in the Prem Nagar Second, Kansua area, yet a photograph of Lord Hanuman appears in place of his own.

The name of Jagdish’s father is Ramchandra. That must have been a reason for this faux paus as Lord Hanuman is a devoted follower of Lord Ram.

Now search is on for the one who made this mistake and for Jagdish. The Booth Level Officer (BLO) for the area has been trying to locate this individual for 10 days. It remains unclear whether this was a mistake or a deliberate act. The BLO claims he did not add the name himself.

Was the right procedure followed when Jagdish’s form was processed? Physical verification is mandatory when a form is submitted, and a name is added only after the approval of the BLO.