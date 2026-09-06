Kota MC Elections: Lord Hanuman’s Photo Appears On Voters’ List, Leaves Authorities Red-faced
Jagdish is listed at entry number 1294 for Ward No. 29; yet a photograph of Lord Hanuman appears in place of his own.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST|
Updated : September 6, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Kota: For a change, Lord Hanuman will bless the candidates in the Kota Municipal Corporation elections as a voter. Do not be surprised as his photo is there on the voter list.
According to the details, the name of 35-year-old Jagdish is listed at entry number 1294 on the voter list for Ward No. 29, Part 12. He is listed as a resident of House No. 6 in the Prem Nagar Second, Kansua area, yet a photograph of Lord Hanuman appears in place of his own.
The name of Jagdish’s father is Ramchandra. That must have been a reason for this faux paus as Lord Hanuman is a devoted follower of Lord Ram.
Now search is on for the one who made this mistake and for Jagdish. The Booth Level Officer (BLO) for the area has been trying to locate this individual for 10 days. It remains unclear whether this was a mistake or a deliberate act. The BLO claims he did not add the name himself.
Was the right procedure followed when Jagdish’s form was processed? Physical verification is mandatory when a form is submitted, and a name is added only after the approval of the BLO.
Rajesh Gupta, the BLO for the area, said that he did not conduct this specific verification. He had previously rectified all errors on the voter list; this name was added to the list after the initial revision process, but he was not the one who added it.
“Some forms were submitted directly to the office. It is unclear whether this was a human error or a deliberate act. All forms collected so far were submitted offline. Efforts to locate the individual have been unsuccessful, and no mobile number is recorded for him. The Returning Officer has also been informed about this matter,” said Gupta.
Badri Arya, the BJP candidate contesting from Ward No. 29, said that he was unaware of this matter until party workers brought it to his attention during their outreach campaign. He suggested that the individual might be a genuine voter whose photo was incorrectly uploaded, adding that while they are searching for him, he has not yet been found.
The Kota Municipal Corporation elections are scheduled for September 11, 2026, with vote counting and results set for September 14, 2026.
During the 2018 Assembly elections, a photograph of a cupboard had appeared in place of a person's photograph. That, too, was the result of a human error, which was subsequently rectified.
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