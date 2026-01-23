Kota Man Sentenced To Death For Murder Of Wife And Infant Son
Additional Sessions Court holds crime as “rarest of rare”, cites CCTV evidence, convicts Pintoo Dagar for axe murder of wife and six-month-old son in 2021.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
Kota: An Additional Sessions Court on Friday pronounced its verdict in a nearly four-and-a-half-year-old case involving the murder of a woman and her infant son, convicting the accused and sentencing him to death.
The incident occurred on the night of June 1, 2021, when the accused, Pintoo Dagar, attacked his wife, Seema and their six-month-old son Avinash with an axe. He dragged his wife out of the house and brutally murdered her on the street. After the incident, the accused went to the police station and confessed to the crime.
Special Public Prosecutor Bharat Singh Asawat informed the court that the case pertained to Rampura Kotwali police station limits. While Seema died on the spot, the infant Avinash, who was inside the house at the time, was found critically injured by family members. He later succumbed to his injuries on June 2, 2021, during treatment at JK Lone Hospital.
The prosecution examined 30 witnesses and presented around 90 documents. Based on the evidence, Additional Sessions Judge No. 2 Sarita Dhakad held the case to be among the “rarest of rare” and awarded the death penalty to the accused. A fine of ₹50,000 was also imposed. The court directed that victim compensation benefits be provided to Rajveer, the surviving son of the deceased, who is being raised by his maternal uncle.
According to the prosecution, CCTV footage of the incident was the key piece of evidence, clearly showing the accused murdering his wife on the street. The footage was preserved on a pen drive and produced before the court. Matching blood samples from the deceased and the accused’s clothes further strengthened the case.
Advocate Asawat said the accused had been married for 15 years and had a prior criminal record, having served a sentence in another serious case.
During sentencing, the defence sought leniency, citing the accused’s economic condition, age, family responsibilities, and the possibility of rehabilitation. It was also stated that his family had not visited him for the past year and that he was provided legal aid. The defence claimed he was falsely implicated.
However, the court rejected these arguments, observing that the crime was committed in a premeditated, cruel, and inhuman manner. The court noted that the murder of a helpless woman and her innocent child had shaken the conscience of society, and any leniency would amount to injustice to both justice and society. The judgment also stated that by killing his wife and son, the accused destroyed sacred relationships such as husband-wife and father-son.
