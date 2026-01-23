ETV Bharat / state

Kota Man Sentenced To Death For Murder Of Wife And Infant Son

Based on the evidence, Additional Sessions Judge No. 2 Sarita Dhakad held the case to be among the “rarest of rare” and awarded the death penalty to the accused. ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: An Additional Sessions Court on Friday pronounced its verdict in a nearly four-and-a-half-year-old case involving the murder of a woman and her infant son, convicting the accused and sentencing him to death.

The incident occurred on the night of June 1, 2021, when the accused, Pintoo Dagar, attacked his wife, Seema and their six-month-old son Avinash with an axe. He dragged his wife out of the house and brutally murdered her on the street. After the incident, the accused went to the police station and confessed to the crime.

Special Public Prosecutor Bharat Singh Asawat informed the court that the case pertained to Rampura Kotwali police station limits. While Seema died on the spot, the infant Avinash, who was inside the house at the time, was found critically injured by family members. He later succumbed to his injuries on June 2, 2021, during treatment at JK Lone Hospital.

The prosecution examined 30 witnesses and presented around 90 documents. Based on the evidence, Additional Sessions Judge No. 2 Sarita Dhakad held the case to be among the “rarest of rare” and awarded the death penalty to the accused. A fine of ₹50,000 was also imposed. The court directed that victim compensation benefits be provided to Rajveer, the surviving son of the deceased, who is being raised by his maternal uncle.

According to the prosecution, CCTV footage of the incident was the key piece of evidence, clearly showing the accused murdering his wife on the street. The footage was preserved on a pen drive and produced before the court. Matching blood samples from the deceased and the accused’s clothes further strengthened the case.