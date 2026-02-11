Kota Cyber Crime: Six Arrested In Rs 3.88 Crore Investment Fraud With Cambodia Links In Rajasthan
Acting on a December 2025 complaint, Kota Police exposed a multi-state network that was moving investment scam funds out of India.
Kota: Police in Rajasthan’s Kota city have arrested six accused in a major breakthrough against cybercriminals involved in an investment fraud worth about Rs 3.88 crore.
The gang allegedly routed the money siphoned from victims not only through bank accounts but also converted it into cryptocurrency and transferred it abroad.
Fraud Worth Crores
Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswini Gautam said the case began with a complaint filed by the victim, Anil Kala, in December 2025. He alleged that he had been cheated of Rs 3.88 crore on the pretext of investment. When the cyber cell began examining the bank accounts into which the money had been transferred, investigators uncovered a long chain of transactions.
The probe revealed the gang’s main network had links to Cambodia. One of the accused, Devendra Singh Bhati, contacted cyber fraudsters there. Police said the group used a highly organised method to move funds.
According to SP Gautam, those arrested include Danish Khan from Sajidehra in Kota, Vikrant Naruka from Borkheda, Chandra Shyam Meena from Laxman Vihar in Kunhadi, Devendra Singh Bhati from Ajmer, Ashfaq Hussain from Sojat in Pali district, and Shaukeen Kathat from Masuda in Beawar.
During the investigation, police found that Ashfaq Hussain allegedly procured bank accounts from different individuals. Through Telegram groups, the funds stolen from foreign handlers were deposited into these accounts. After taking his commission, he would convert the funds into cryptocurrency and send them overseas.
Police have recovered Rs 4.29 lakh from the accused and seized seven mobile phones. Police are analysing these devices for further evidence.
DSP (Cyber Fraud) Gangasahay Sharma said the December 13, 2025, complaint from Anil Kala involved an investment fraud of Rs 3.88 crore.
A case was immediately registered, and an investigation was launched. Authorities identified all suspicious bank accounts where the money had been routed, traced the account holders, and apprehended the people operating them. This led to the exposure of the wider network.
DSP Sharma said that Devendra Singh Bhati coordinated with cybercriminals in Cambodia. The defrauded amount was transferred, withdrawn, converted, and sent to foreign operators.
