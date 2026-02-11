ETV Bharat / state

Kota Cyber Crime: Six Arrested In Rs 3.88 Crore Investment Fraud With Cambodia Links In Rajasthan

Kota: Police in Rajasthan’s Kota city have arrested six accused in a major breakthrough against cybercriminals involved in an investment fraud worth about Rs 3.88 crore.

The gang allegedly routed the money siphoned from victims not only through bank accounts but also converted it into cryptocurrency and transferred it abroad.

Fraud Worth Crores

Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswini Gautam said the case began with a complaint filed by the victim, Anil Kala, in December 2025. He alleged that he had been cheated of Rs 3.88 crore on the pretext of investment. When the cyber cell began examining the bank accounts into which the money had been transferred, investigators uncovered a long chain of transactions.

The probe revealed the gang’s main network had links to Cambodia. One of the accused, Devendra Singh Bhati, contacted cyber fraudsters there. Police said the group used a highly organised method to move funds.

According to SP Gautam, those arrested include Danish Khan from Sajidehra in Kota, Vikrant Naruka from Borkheda, Chandra Shyam Meena from Laxman Vihar in Kunhadi, Devendra Singh Bhati from Ajmer, Ashfaq Hussain from Sojat in Pali district, and Shaukeen Kathat from Masuda in Beawar.