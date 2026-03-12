ETV Bharat / state

Kota Court Sentences 10 To Life Imprisonment In 2019 Election Rivalry Case

Kota: A court in Rajasthan's Kota on Thursday sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 40,000 each in an election rivalry case dating back to 2019. The case was filed under various sections, including murder and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (SC/ST Act).

Special public prosecutor Ritesh Mewada claimed this is the first time 10 people have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the SC/ST court. "The incident occurred on February 3, 2019, in Galana village. Elections were underway for the Balapura Lift Irrigation Project, and Meghraj was elected president. A victory procession was taken out. During this time, Meghraj struck his police officer uncle Abhimanyu, and an altercation broke out between the two parties over this issue. Abhimanyu was treated in a Kaithun hospital. On the same night, Meghraj and others attacked his home," he said.

Mewada said the accused hurled abuses and insults with casteist slurs. They also had opened fire, in which Meghraj's son, Tirthraj, shot Abhimanyu, killing him. His father, Mathuralal, Jugraj, Praveen, Surendra, Arvind, Radhabai, and Janaki were also injured. The accused also attacked them with sharp weapons. Pankaj Bagri had lodged a complaint at Kaithun police station on February 4, 2019," he added.