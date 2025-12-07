ETV Bharat / state

Kota, Country's Largest Coaching Hub, Fails To Attract Aspirants

Kota: Until recently, millions of NEET and JEE aspirants used to flock to Kota, known as India's coaching hub, with the hope of getting into the chosen few medical and engineering cohorts. Students slung their bags as they disembarked from the train, bicycle bells reverberated across streets, posters fluttered on hostel walls, and bulbs glowed in rented rooms late into the night.

Today, the same streets are deserted and hostels that once hung "No Rooms" signs now house only 12 students in 109 rooms. Hostel owners say no one comes to rent a room, even for Rs 1,800. Lights are still turned on to prevent the building from deteriorating. From shopkeepers, mess owners, tea vendors to photocopiers and auto drivers, all have suffered a steep decline in their income. The once Rs 4,000-crore economy now stares at a deep crisis.

Surprisingly, the number of students taking exams has increased rapidly across the country. The number of candidates appearing for JEE Main and NEET UG is steadily on the rise. Education expert Dev Sharma said 10.48 lakh candidates registered for JEE Main in 2021, which increased to 15.39 lakh by 2025, reflecting an increase of approximately 68%. Similarly, 16.14 lakh candidates took the NEET UG in 2021, and the number rose to 24.06 lakh by 2024, an overall increase of 70%.

The hostel owners are finding it difficult to keep afloat as the number of boarders dwindled. (ETV Bharat)

In contrast, the number of students enrolling in coaching centres across Kota has decreased by more than half. Hostel and PG operators have been struggling to cope with the new normal. Kamal Nagar, who runs a hostel in the Landmark area, explains that the number of students has been steadily decreasing since 2022. "Only NEET aspirants live in this area, and many hostels have been permanently shut due to the dearth of boarders. Those that are still operating have less than 50% of the rooms occupied. Previously, rooms were offered at very low rates. Even then, it was difficult to find takers," he added.