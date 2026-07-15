ETV Bharat / state

Kota C-Section Victims Demand Kidney Transplant In 48 Hours, Write To President

One of the five women, who are undergoing treatment including endless rounds of dialysis as they continue to battle kidney infection suffered after their C-section delivery, is seen with her family members and relatives, at New Medical College Hospital (NMCH), in Kota, Rajasthan, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. ( PTI )

Kota: It was supposed to be a two-day hospital stay and at the end of it, a baby in their arms. However, for five women at Kota's New Medical College Hospital (NMCH), it has turned into a harrowing tale of misery and financial ruin and endless rounds of dialysis as they continue to battle kidney infection suffered after their C-section delivery.

"She is terrified of the word dialysis now," said Mohan Lal, whose wife, Dhanni Suman, has been at the hospital since the first week of May.

"Within an hour of starting the process, she begins vomiting, shivering violently and has a high fever. She cannot eat anything on those days," he told PTI at the hospital.

The woman has undergone 32 rounds of dialysis in the past 68 days. Five other women, at NMCH and JK Lone Hospital, died from complications following a caesarean delivery. On Wednesday, the five women's kin wrote to the President of India seeking permission for euthanasia if they do not get a kidney transplant.

They sent a memorandum to Droupadi Murmu through speed post with the demand after the five refused to take dialysis and insisted on a kidney transplant or death. The letter was shot after a memorandum submitted on Monday to district authorities, demanding kidney transplants, elicited no result.

"We cannot watch them suffer like this anymore. If they do not give us a written assurance for kidney transplants within 48 hours, we will stop bringing them for dialysis and let them die. We are living like walking corpses," Mohan Lal earlier said.

On Wednesday, NMCH Principal Dr Nilesh Jain claimed that the five new mothers with kidney complications were fully stable and fit to be discharged.

He said that the women have been fit to go home for the past 20 days and can receive dialysis on an outpatient basis. At least 80 patients undergo maintenance dialysis daily, and all of them come to the hospital to take it, he stressed.

Responding to the patients' refusal to take dialysis, Dr Jain said if they refuse, toxic waste will accumulate in the body, leading to severe health complications. In such an event, the hospital will formally report the matter to the district administration for necessary intervention, he said.