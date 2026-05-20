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Kota Boxer Arundhati Chaudhary Selected For Commonwealth Games In Scotland

Kota: Boxer Arundhati Chaudhary from Rajasthan’s Kota has been selected for the Indian team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2026 to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2.

Arundhati will compete in the 70 kg weight category. Her coach, Ashok Gautam said this is the first time a player from Kota has been selected for the Commonwealth Games. He also added that Arundhati is the first boxer from Rajasthan to represent India in boxing at the Commonwealth Games.

Before her selection into the Commonwealth Games, Arundhati has won several international medals in World Championships. She recently won a gold medal at the Asian Championship.

A daughter to a District Boxing Association president Suresh Chaudhary, Arundhati is currently training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre in Patiala, where foreign coaches are helping her learn advanced boxing techniques.