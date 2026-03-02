Kosi River Region Emerges As Migratory Bird Hotspot
Baikal Teal is counted among the most beautiful birds across the globe and was a rare sighting in India.
By Dev Raj
Published : March 2, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Patna: Migratory birds, counted among the most beautiful ones in the world and considered as rarest arrivals in India, as well as, a large flock of Large Whistling Duck. Both species were observed in the Kosi River area, indicating that the ecology is suitable for harbouring avians that fly from faraway regions.
These are the two major findings of the Asian Waterbird Census conducted last month in Bihar. "Our team was moving around the Kosi Mahasetu (mega bridge), where several wetlands have been formed due to water getting trapped here and there. We could not believe our eyes. A pair of Baikal Teal was lazing in water at a place," a coordinator of the Indian Bird Conservation Network (IBCN), Navin Kumar, told ETV Bharat.
An avid birdwatcher, Navin pointed out that Baikal Teal's visit to India is so rare that it has "not been spotted at Keoladeo National Park (Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary) in Rajasthan in the last 20 to 25 years and at Chilka Lake in Odisha for the past 15 to 20 years. Both are considered the best places for the arrival of migratory birds in the country."
Incidentally, Baikal Teal (Sibirionetta Formosa) is a species of duck that breeds around Lake Baikal – the world's oldest, deepest, and largest (by volume) freshwater lake in eastern Russia – and winters in East Asia including countries like China, Japan, North Korea and South Korea, where it inhabits wetlands, lakes, paddy fields, and river deltas. Just a few fly to India occasionally. Its diet includes plant seeds, aquatic vegetation, insects, and small invertebrates.
Once severely threatened due to excessive hunting, conservation efforts have helped improve its population. However, it remains classified as 'near threatened' by the IUCN.
It is a small duck, 39 to 43 cm in length, known for its striking appearance. The male bird has an intricate, painted-mask facial pattern with a green nape, along with black, yellow or white face markings and a chestnut patch on the cheeks, while the female has mottled brown plumage, distinguished from other teals by a white spot at the base of the bill, white throat and eyebrows.
"We also found a flock of around 600 to 700 Large Whistling Duck near Mansarovar reservoir at Birpur in the Kosi region. It was a surprise because just two or four of this species used to be spotted with the flocks of Lesser Whistling Duck in Bihar. It is a resident migratory bird from northeastern India," Navin said.
Navin said that the presence of Large Whistling Duck and Baikal Teal indicated suitable ecological conditions, a sense of security, and ample food for them in the Kosi region. "We will also have to see whether they appear in Bihar next winter," Navin added.
The Asian Waterbird Census is an initiative coordinated by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and Wetlands International to count migratory and local birds. It is conducted with the participatory help of forest and environment department officials, the National Dolphin Research Centre based in Patna, bird experts, ornithophiles, civil society organisations, and the common public.
Bihar has around four lakh hectares of wetland. Over 120 wetlands were surveyed in Bihar this year in the catchment areas of the Ganga and Kosi rivers.
"This time, several rare bird species, including the Baikal Teal, Blue-throated Barbet, Garganey, and the Common Shelduck, were recorded in the Kosi region. A total of 92 species of local and migratory birds were recorded, with 4233 individual birds counted in the region," National Dolphin Research Centre officiating director and IBCN state coordinator Gopal Sharma told ETV Bharat.
"Notably, six Common Shelducks were recorded in the Kosi River this year. Their presence near Spur No. 17 of the Kosi Mahasetu reflects migration from breeding grounds in Europe and Central Asia to the upper Kosi wetlands during winter, typically until late February," Sharma added.
Asserting that the wetlands are key indicators of ecological productivity and help maintain environmental balance, the National Dolphin Research Centre's officiating director said that the presence of migratory birds controls pests and reptiles, feed on acquatic vegetation and algae to prevent eutrophication while recycling nutrients, reduce agricultural pests and boost crop productivity.
Emergence of Kosi Region as Bird Hotspot
A total of 92 local and migratory bird species were recorded in the Kosi region. Of them, 38 winter migratory species were recorded in the five Kosi sectors: the river’s catchment area, Mansarovar Reservoir at Birpur, spur no. 17 Birpur barrage, spur no. 17 to the catchment area, and from the Kosi Mahasetu to the Bhaptiyahi wetlands and river stretches.
The winter migratory birds witnessed during the waterbird census in the region included Baikal Teal, Bar-headed Goose, Barn Swallow, Black Stork, Brown Shrike, Common Coot, Common Pochard, Eurasian Wigeon, Garganey, Grey Heron, Mallard, Northern Pintail, Northern Shoveler, Osprey, Red-crested Pochard, Ruddy Shelduck, Tufted Duck, White-eyed Pochard, and Yellow Wagtail among others.
Among resident bird species, Asian Openbill Stork, Bank Myna, Black Drongo, Black Kite, Blue-throated Barbet, Cattle Egret, Greater Coucal, House Sparrow, Indian Roller, Jungle Babbler, Little Cormorant, Pond Heron, Red-vented Bulbul, Spotted Dove, and White-breasted Kingfisher were present.
Some rare or limited migratory birds or resident migratory birds, including Lesser Adjutant Stork, River Lapwing, and Stork-billed Kingfisher, were also spotted during the survey.
"The Kosi region has emerged as a crucial winter refuge for migratory birds in Bihar and northern India. The findings of the Asian Waterbird Census 2026 confirm that if properly protected and managed, the Kosi basin will further develop as a paradise for migratory birds," Sharma said.
The IBCN state coordinator called for sustained conservation efforts, wetland monitoring, prevention of illegal hunting, and public awareness are essential to preserve this natural heritage for future generations.
Bhaptiyahi Wetland: A New Haven For Migratory Birds
According to Sharma, the Bhaptiyahi wetland, located about 3km east of the Kosi Mahasetu and National Highway 27 (East – West Corridor), has emerged as a thriving hotspot for migratory birds. At least 20 species of migratory birds, including Baikal Teal, Common Coot, Garganey, Tufted Duck, Red-crested Pochard, Northern Shoveler, Northern Pintail, Eurasian Wigeon, and Common Pochard (vulnerable) were noticed in the Bhaptiyahi wetland. With government support, it could attract birdwatchers from all over the country and other nations.
