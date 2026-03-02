ETV Bharat / state

Kosi River Region Emerges As Migratory Bird Hotspot

Patna: Migratory birds, counted among the most beautiful ones in the world and considered as rarest arrivals in India, as well as, a large flock of Large Whistling Duck. Both species were observed in the Kosi River area, indicating that the ecology is suitable for harbouring avians that fly from faraway regions.

These are the two major findings of the Asian Waterbird Census conducted last month in Bihar. "Our team was moving around the Kosi Mahasetu (mega bridge), where several wetlands have been formed due to water getting trapped here and there. We could not believe our eyes. A pair of Baikal Teal was lazing in water at a place," a coordinator of the Indian Bird Conservation Network (IBCN), Navin Kumar, told ETV Bharat.

Asserting that Baikal Teal is counted among the most beautiful birds across the globe and was a rare sighting in India, he said that its only recorded spotting in recent times in Bihar was at the Rajdhani Jalashaya in Patna three years ago.

An avid birdwatcher, Navin pointed out that Baikal Teal's visit to India is so rare that it has "not been spotted at Keoladeo National Park (Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary) in Rajasthan in the last 20 to 25 years and at Chilka Lake in Odisha for the past 15 to 20 years. Both are considered the best places for the arrival of migratory birds in the country."

A flock of Large Whistling Ducks in the Kosi region during the Asian Waterbird Census. (ETV Bharat)

Incidentally, Baikal Teal (Sibirionetta Formosa) is a species of duck that breeds around Lake Baikal – the world's oldest, deepest, and largest (by volume) freshwater lake in eastern Russia – and winters in East Asia including countries like China, Japan, North Korea and South Korea, where it inhabits wetlands, lakes, paddy fields, and river deltas. Just a few fly to India occasionally. Its diet includes plant seeds, aquatic vegetation, insects, and small invertebrates.

Once severely threatened due to excessive hunting, conservation efforts have helped improve its population. However, it remains classified as 'near threatened' by the IUCN.

It is a small duck, 39 to 43 cm in length, known for its striking appearance. The male bird has an intricate, painted-mask facial pattern with a green nape, along with black, yellow or white face markings and a chestnut patch on the cheeks, while the female has mottled brown plumage, distinguished from other teals by a white spot at the base of the bill, white throat and eyebrows.

"We also found a flock of around 600 to 700 Large Whistling Duck near Mansarovar reservoir at Birpur in the Kosi region. It was a surprise because just two or four of this species used to be spotted with the flocks of Lesser Whistling Duck in Bihar. It is a resident migratory bird from northeastern India," Navin said.

Navin said that the presence of Large Whistling Duck and Baikal Teal indicated suitable ecological conditions, a sense of security, and ample food for them in the Kosi region. "We will also have to see whether they appear in Bihar next winter," Navin added.

The Asian Waterbird Census is an initiative coordinated by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and Wetlands International to count migratory and local birds. It is conducted with the participatory help of forest and environment department officials, the National Dolphin Research Centre based in Patna, bird experts, ornithophiles, civil society organisations, and the common public.

Bihar has around four lakh hectares of wetland. Over 120 wetlands were surveyed in Bihar this year in the catchment areas of the Ganga and Kosi rivers.