Korku Community Holds Rally In Khandwa Supporting Anti-Encroachment Drive On Forest Land
The rally began at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, where participants raised slogans such as "Save Forests, Drive Out Encroachers" before marching through the city.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST
Khandwa: More than 2,000 members of the Korku tribal community held a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on Thursday in support of the Forest Department's anti-encroachment drive at Amakhujri. The protestors are demanding that forest land be freed from illegal occupation and protected from further encroachment.
The rally began at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, where participants raised slogans such as "Save Forests, Drive Out Encroachers" before marching through the city. The community leaders submitting a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav through the City Magistrate Bajrang Bahadur.
The procession passed through the Janpad Tiraha before returning to the stadium. Representing the community, Mankalal of Bhilaikheda said the Korku community's livelihood depends entirely on forests. He said the community worships trees and relies on forest produce such as firewood, mahua flowers, chironji, gum, tendu leaves, and medicinal plants for its livelihood.
He alleged that people from districts including Barwani, Sendhwa and Khargone had illegally occupied forest land and were preventing members of the Korku community from accessing the forests, sometimes resorting to violence. Heavy police deployment was made around Guru Gobind Singh Stadium and along the rally route to maintain law and order. In their memorandum, the Korku community urged the state government to continue removing illegal encroachments from forest land in Khandwa and Burhanpur districts.
They also demanded permanent measures to prevent fresh encroachments, including plantation drives, trenches, boundary ditches, forest outposts, and watchtowers.
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