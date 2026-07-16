ETV Bharat / state

Korku Community Holds Rally In Khandwa Supporting Anti-Encroachment Drive On Forest Land

Khandwa: More than 2,000 members of the Korku tribal community held a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on Thursday in support of the Forest Department's anti-encroachment drive at Amakhujri. The protestors are demanding that forest land be freed from illegal occupation and protected from further encroachment.

The rally began at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, where participants raised slogans such as "Save Forests, Drive Out Encroachers" before marching through the city. The community leaders submitting a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav through the City Magistrate Bajrang Bahadur.

The procession passed through the Janpad Tiraha before returning to the stadium. Representing the community, Mankalal of Bhilaikheda said the Korku community's livelihood depends entirely on forests. He said the community worships trees and relies on forest produce such as firewood, mahua flowers, chironji, gum, tendu leaves, and medicinal plants for its livelihood.