Korean Dramas, Online Games Fuel Obsession Among Children, Parents Seek Help
Parents have sought help from doctors for their children's obsession with Korean dramas, K-pop music, and online games.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: The growing obsession of children with Korean dramas, K-pop music, and online fantasy games is emerging as a serious concern, leaving many parents distressed.
A recent case from Hyderabad highlights the depth of the problem. A woman from the city, who visited a paediatrician, narrating her ordeal, said that her daughter, a seventh-grade student, spends most of her time watching Korean dramas and listening to K-pop music. The child reportedly behaves like a Korean character, imitates their mannerisms, and repeatedly says she will marry a Korean man in future.
Understanding the seriousness of the situation, the paediatrician asked the mother to bring the child for counselling. Over several days, the girl was gently guided and helped to differentiate between fantasy and reality. With professional intervention, she gradually came out of the imagined world she had built around herself.
In a separate incident recently, three minors from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad allegedly became addicted to a Korean love-based online game. When their parents attempted to stop them from playing, the girls died by suicide. According to sources, suicide was presented as the final task in the game.
Doctors said that children between the ages of 10 and 16 are most vulnerable to such content. Even in schools, many students are unable to focus on academics as discussions revolve around K-pop idols and Korean drama storylines. Paediatricians and psychiatrists note that girls are especially drawn to these shows due to their romantic plots, emotional twists, comedy, and visually appealing actors.
Experts have warned that excessive exposure creates a fantasy world where children begin to compare themselves with fictional characters. When reality does not match their expectations, it leads to disappointment, frustration, anxiety, and depression. Over time, children may feel emotionally dependent on such content and struggle to cope without it.
Dr Krishna Sahithi, a Psychiatrist, said gradual change is the key. "Parents should closely monitor screen time and avoid abrupt bans, which may lead to rebellion. Children should be encouraged to participate in sports, music, art, and other real-world activities after school. Most importantly, parents need to patiently explain the difference between fiction and real life, helping children stay emotionally grounded and mentally healthy," she suggested.
The Ghaziabad case comes two days after a 14-year-old schoolboy, allegedly addicted to online games, died by suicide at his residence in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday night. While no suicide note was found in that case as well, preliminary investigations indicated that the boy was addicted to a particular online mobile game, which could have played a role in his taking the extreme step.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
