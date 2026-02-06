ETV Bharat / state

Korean Dramas, Online Games Fuel Obsession Among Children, Parents Seek Help

Hyderabad: The growing obsession of children with Korean dramas, K-pop music, and online fantasy games is emerging as a serious concern, leaving many parents distressed.

A recent case from Hyderabad highlights the depth of the problem. A woman from the city, who visited a paediatrician, narrating her ordeal, said that her daughter, a seventh-grade student, spends most of her time watching Korean dramas and listening to K-pop music. The child reportedly behaves like a Korean character, imitates their mannerisms, and repeatedly says she will marry a Korean man in future.

Understanding the seriousness of the situation, the paediatrician asked the mother to bring the child for counselling. Over several days, the girl was gently guided and helped to differentiate between fantasy and reality. With professional intervention, she gradually came out of the imagined world she had built around herself.

In a separate incident recently, three minors from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad allegedly became addicted to a Korean love-based online game. When their parents attempted to stop them from playing, the girls died by suicide. According to sources, suicide was presented as the final task in the game.

Doctors said that children between the ages of 10 and 16 are most vulnerable to such content. Even in schools, many students are unable to focus on academics as discussions revolve around K-pop idols and Korean drama storylines. Paediatricians and psychiatrists note that girls are especially drawn to these shows due to their romantic plots, emotional twists, comedy, and visually appealing actors.

Experts have warned that excessive exposure creates a fantasy world where children begin to compare themselves with fictional characters. When reality does not match their expectations, it leads to disappointment, frustration, anxiety, and depression. Over time, children may feel emotionally dependent on such content and struggle to cope without it.