Korean Automotive Component Manufacturers Hwashin And Seoyon E-Hwa To Invest Rs 1,370 Crores In Tamil Nadu
While Hwashin Automotive will invest Rs 850 crore in the next five years, Seoyon E-Hwa Summit Automotive India Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 520 crore.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
Chennai: Korean automotive component manufacturers, Hwashin and Seoyon E-Hwa, on Wednesday submitted letters of intent to invest Rs. 1,370 crore in Tamil Nadu.
Hwashin Automotive India Pvt. Ltd, which operates within the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Irungattukottai, Kanchipuram district, has proposed an investment of approximately Rs 850 crore in Tamil Nadu over the next five years. The investment will be directed towards research and development (R&D), advanced manufacturing technologies, localization of production, skill development, and the development of new projects.
Similarly, Seoyon E-Hwa Summit Automotive India Private Limited, which operates in Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts, has proposed an investment of approximately Rs 520 crore in the state over the next five years. The investment will be directed towards technological advancement, modernization, and new business development initiatives.
With this, both the companies have submitted letters of intent to invest a total of Rs.1,370 crore in Tamil Nadu. The letters were presented on Wednesday to Minister for Industries Virudhai Magal Keerthana at the Secretariat.
In a post on X, Keerthana said, "Sometimes, the best response to speculation is a letter from the investors themselves. Happy to share that Hwashin and Seoyon, long-standing partners of Tamil Nadu, have reaffirmed their confidence in the state with fresh investment plans of ₹1,370 crore over the next five years. We are grateful for their trust. Under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Thiru C. Joseph Vijay, our focus remains on building an ecosystem where businesses grow, innovate and create jobs. We welcome competition. And we have no intention of slowing down. Tamil Nadu's story is best told by those who choose to build here. We'll keep the investments coming, others are welcome to keep the commentary running."
Sometimes, the best response to speculation is a letter from the investors themselves. Happy to share that Hwashin and Seoyon, long-standing partners of Tamil Nadu, have reaffirmed their confidence in the state with fresh investment plans of ₹1,370 crore over the next five years. We are grateful for their trust. Under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Thiru C. Joseph Vijay, our focus remains on building an ecosystem where businesses grow, innovate and create jobs. We welcome competition. And we have no intention of slowing down. Tamil Nadu's story is best told by those who choose to build here. We'll keep the investments coming, others are welcome to keep the commentary running. #CMJosephVijay #TamilNadu— Virudhai Magal Keerthana (@Keerthana4VNR) November 11, 2026
A press release issued in this regard stated Tamil Nadu state has been attracting investments since the government led by Chief Minister Vijay assumed office. "This has been achieved through various means, including signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industrial firms, hosting the successful 'Vetrii Tamil Nadu' (Successful Tamil Nadu) Investors' Meet in Chennai, and conducting an official state visit to the United Kingdom".
It said, The government is formulating and implementing various initiatives with the long-term vision of transforming Tamil Nadu into a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2036.
"Meanwhile, claims have been circulating on social media suggesting that new industrial investments intended for Tamil Nadu are instead being diverted to the state of Andhra Pradesh. This information is entirely false," the release said.
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