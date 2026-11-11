ETV Bharat / state

Korean Automotive Component Manufacturers Hwashin And Seoyon E-Hwa To Invest Rs 1,370 Crores In Tamil Nadu

Hwashin Automotive India Pvt. Ltd, which operates within the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Irungattukottai, Kanchipuram district, has proposed an investment of approximately Rs 850 crore in Tamil Nadu over the next five years. The investment will be directed towards research and development (R&D), advanced manufacturing technologies, localization of production, skill development, and the development of new projects.

Similarly, Seoyon E-Hwa Summit Automotive India Private Limited, which operates in Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts, has proposed an investment of approximately Rs 520 crore in the state over the next five years. The investment will be directed towards technological advancement, modernization, and new business development initiatives.

Minister Keerthana being presented the letter of intent by one of the companies (ETV Bharat)

With this, both the companies have submitted letters of intent to invest a total of Rs.1,370 crore in Tamil Nadu. The letters were presented on Wednesday to Minister for Industries Virudhai Magal Keerthana at the Secretariat.

In a post on X, Keerthana said, "Sometimes, the best response to speculation is a letter from the investors themselves. Happy to share that Hwashin and Seoyon, long-standing partners of Tamil Nadu, have reaffirmed their confidence in the state with fresh investment plans of ₹1,370 crore over the next five years. We are grateful for their trust. Under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Thiru C. Joseph Vijay, our focus remains on building an ecosystem where businesses grow, innovate and create jobs. We welcome competition. And we have no intention of slowing down. Tamil Nadu's story is best told by those who choose to build here. We'll keep the investments coming, others are welcome to keep the commentary running."