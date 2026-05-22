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Korba’s Lifeline Crisis: How Fly Ash from Power Plants Is Polluting The Hasdeo River In Chhattisgarh

Korba’s Lifeline Crisis: How Fly Ash from Power Plants Is Polluting The Hasdeo River In Chhattisgarh ( ETV Bharat )

Korba: Often referred to as the power capital of Chhattisgarh, Korba is fighting with a growing environmental crisis as repeated ash pond breaches from thermal power plants continue to pollute the Hasdeo River, a crucial water source for thousands of people.

The latest case in point is of Jhabu village, where an ash pond belonging to a power plant operated by the Chhattisgarh State Electricity Board (CSEB) reportedly breached, releasing massive quantities of fly ash into the river. The ash spread within no time across several kilometers of the Hasdeo’s course, raising concerns and discontentment among people who allege industrial negligence and weak environmental compliance.

Korba’s Lifeline Crisis: How Fly Ash from Power Plants Is Polluting The Hasdeo River In Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

However, environmentalists and local residents say this is one of many similar instances. Whether involving state-run plants, private facilities like BALCO, or other public-sector power stations, ash pond maintenance in Korba has remained under constant scrutiny for years.

How Fly Ash Reaches the River

During electricity generation in thermal power plants, large quantities of fly ash are produced which are then transported through pipelines and dumped into specially designated ash ponds. But experts say poor maintenance, leakages, and repeated breaches allow the ash to eventually enter the Hasdeo River through various channels.

According to the Central Water Commission reports, continuous ash accumulation has reduced the river’s water-holding capacity, while silt is getting deposited regularly leading to steady increase in the riverbed. Experts warn that the river channel is shrinking year after year because of persistent contamination.

Korba’s Lifeline Crisis: How Fly Ash from Power Plants Is Polluting The Hasdeo River In Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

Environmental observers say that despite strict regulations framed by the Central Government, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Environment Department, effective ash management has not been managed well so far.

“Ash Is Constantly Flowing Into the Water”

Residents of villages near the river say the contamination has become a regular affair. Jaipal Singh, a resident of Jhabu village, says ash regularly enters the river, turning the water turbid and unsafe.

“Sadly, we depend on this very water for our daily chores. We bathe in it. On many occasions, we even use this water for drinking purposes. There is an ash dam belonging to the CSEB located in the village, specifically in Jhabua Nawagaon. Whenever this ash dam breaches, the ash flows directly into the river,” he says.

Infographics for Hasdeo River in Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

Such incidents have been occurring for years, he adds. “I have been observing this for years, the ash dam has breached numerous times. Officials come to repair it, only for it to breach again soon after. This cycle continues endlessly. Ash is constantly flowing into the water,” he says.

Residents fear that if the situation continues unchecked, natural water sources will become unusable, directly impacting domestic consumption, agriculture and also lead to health hazards.

Regulations Demand 100% Ash Utilization

Environmental activist and industrial affairs expert Laxmi Chauhan says the problem persists despite clear environmental rules governing ash disposal. She says notifications issued by the Environment Department specify that a 500 MW power plant is allotted around 100 acres for ash disposal, and even that is meant only for emergency situations.