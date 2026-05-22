Korba’s Lifeline Crisis: How Fly Ash from Power Plants Is Polluting The Hasdeo River In Chhattisgarh
Repeated ash pond breaches from thermal power plants in Korba are polluting the Hasdeo River, threatening drinking water sources, agriculture, aquatic ecosystems and environmental sustainability.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Korba: Often referred to as the power capital of Chhattisgarh, Korba is fighting with a growing environmental crisis as repeated ash pond breaches from thermal power plants continue to pollute the Hasdeo River, a crucial water source for thousands of people.
The latest case in point is of Jhabu village, where an ash pond belonging to a power plant operated by the Chhattisgarh State Electricity Board (CSEB) reportedly breached, releasing massive quantities of fly ash into the river. The ash spread within no time across several kilometers of the Hasdeo’s course, raising concerns and discontentment among people who allege industrial negligence and weak environmental compliance.
However, environmentalists and local residents say this is one of many similar instances. Whether involving state-run plants, private facilities like BALCO, or other public-sector power stations, ash pond maintenance in Korba has remained under constant scrutiny for years.
How Fly Ash Reaches the River
During electricity generation in thermal power plants, large quantities of fly ash are produced which are then transported through pipelines and dumped into specially designated ash ponds. But experts say poor maintenance, leakages, and repeated breaches allow the ash to eventually enter the Hasdeo River through various channels.
According to the Central Water Commission reports, continuous ash accumulation has reduced the river’s water-holding capacity, while silt is getting deposited regularly leading to steady increase in the riverbed. Experts warn that the river channel is shrinking year after year because of persistent contamination.
Environmental observers say that despite strict regulations framed by the Central Government, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Environment Department, effective ash management has not been managed well so far.
“Ash Is Constantly Flowing Into the Water”
Residents of villages near the river say the contamination has become a regular affair. Jaipal Singh, a resident of Jhabu village, says ash regularly enters the river, turning the water turbid and unsafe.
“Sadly, we depend on this very water for our daily chores. We bathe in it. On many occasions, we even use this water for drinking purposes. There is an ash dam belonging to the CSEB located in the village, specifically in Jhabua Nawagaon. Whenever this ash dam breaches, the ash flows directly into the river,” he says.
Such incidents have been occurring for years, he adds. “I have been observing this for years, the ash dam has breached numerous times. Officials come to repair it, only for it to breach again soon after. This cycle continues endlessly. Ash is constantly flowing into the water,” he says.
Residents fear that if the situation continues unchecked, natural water sources will become unusable, directly impacting domestic consumption, agriculture and also lead to health hazards.
Regulations Demand 100% Ash Utilization
Environmental activist and industrial affairs expert Laxmi Chauhan says the problem persists despite clear environmental rules governing ash disposal. She says notifications issued by the Environment Department specify that a 500 MW power plant is allotted around 100 acres for ash disposal, and even that is meant only for emergency situations.
“The regulations regarding ash utilization were first introduced in 1999. Subsequently, several amendments were made. The utilization target was raised from 20% to 40% and as of today, all power plants are required to achieve 100% ash utilization,” Chauhan says. But the actual situation on the ground is exactly the opposite, she warns, adding, "The ecological conditions of the Hasdeo River are deteriorating rapidly. The entire ecosystem is being destroyed.”
Activists argue that despite mandatory utilization norms, ash ponds continue to overflow or breach because of poor implementation and inadequate monitoring.
Shrinking River Cause of Concern for Farmers
Environmentalists caution against the crisis that far extends beyond pollution alone. As industries and thermal power plants continue expanding in Korba, demand for water is also rising sharply. They say excessive industrial dependence on the river is reducing water availability for farming and household use.
The declining flow and shrinking volume of the Hasdeo have intensified concerns among farmers who depend on the river for irrigation. Experts warn that unless strong corrective measures are implemented immediately, the region could face a long-term environmental and water crisis.
Administration Promises Strict Enforcement
Korba Collector Kunal Dudawat says all industries, whether public or private, are required to comply strictly with environmental regulations. “Whether it involves power-generating plants or any other type of industry, all must must strictly and comprehensively comply with all environmental regulations while operating their facilities. This mandate applies to all industries, both private and public sector alike,” Dudawat says. The district administration team is actively engaged in overseeing this process and we are currently conducting industrial safety audits to identify and highlight any issues of concern,” he assured.
According to the Collector, disaster management mechanisms are also being strengthened. “Arrangements are being put in place keeping in view disaster management concerns. All existing laws regarding compliance with environmental regulations will be enforced without exception. We will ensure that environmental norms are not violated in any manner whatsoever,” he says.
Pollution Monitoring Data Yet to Be Made Public
In 2021, five rivers in Chhattisgarh were officially identified as polluted. Following directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Hasdeo River Rejuvenation Scheme was launched under which a 20-kilometer stretch of the river between Darri and Urga was declared a polluted zone.
To monitor pollution levels and support restoration efforts, two Continuous Effluent Quality Monitoring Stations were installed along the river as per NGT guidelines. However, questions continue to be raised over transparency, as the detailed findings and reports generated by these monitoring stations have not yet been made public.
New Wastewater Treatment Project Underway
Authorities say several new initiatives are now being undertaken to reduce pollution in the Hasdeo River. Under AMRUT Mission 2.0 scheme, a major wastewater treatment project is set to begin in Korba and around Rs 165 crore has been sanctioned under it for scientific treatment of urban wastewater.
For years, untreated sewage from 11 major city drains flowed directly into the Hasdeo River, adding to industrial pollution and further degrading water quality. To address this, a modern tertiary treatment plant with a capacity of 20 MLD is in the pipeline.
Officials say the facility will intercept nearly 33 million liters of wastewater every day before it reaches the river. The wastewater will then be scientifically treated and supplied to the NTPC power plant for industrial use during electricity generation.
Authorities believe the initiative has potential to reduce pollution levels in the river if implemented effectively.
A River Under Pressure
For residents living along the Hasdeo, concern remains unresolved because since years they have been witnessing ash pond failures and continued industrial discharge. They fear, the eroding health of a river that sustains both people and ecosystems will affect their health too. Still the river remains their only hope against hope.
Environmentalists warn that unless stricter enforcement, transparent monitoring and long-term ash management systems are implemented urgently, the ecological damage to the Hasdeo River may become irreversible.
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