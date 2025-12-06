ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills Husband After Quarrel In Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba: A woman killed her husband after a quarrel at home in Tuman village under Katghora police station of Korba district in Chhattisgarh.

Police said the accused, Kavita Yadav (37) had a quarrel with her husband Manharan Yadav (40) late on Thursday night. It soon turned into a scuffle which turned ugly as Kavita hit Manharan on his head with a stone mortar (a round stone used for grinding wheat and other other grains), in self defence.

Manharan died on the spot. Police said Kavita stayed with his body overnight. The villagers learned of the incident on Friday morning and informed police. Personnel of Kathgora police station along with a forensic team rushed to the spot and took Kavita into custody. Locals said Manharan was an alcoholic and often quarreled with Kavita while accusing her of having an affair.