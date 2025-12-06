Woman Kills Husband After Quarrel In Chhattisgarh's Korba
The accused hit her husband with a stone mortar killing him on the spot at Tuman village in Korba district.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST
Korba: A woman killed her husband after a quarrel at home in Tuman village under Katghora police station of Korba district in Chhattisgarh.
Police said the accused, Kavita Yadav (37) had a quarrel with her husband Manharan Yadav (40) late on Thursday night. It soon turned into a scuffle which turned ugly as Kavita hit Manharan on his head with a stone mortar (a round stone used for grinding wheat and other other grains), in self defence.
Manharan died on the spot. Police said Kavita stayed with his body overnight. The villagers learned of the incident on Friday morning and informed police. Personnel of Kathgora police station along with a forensic team rushed to the spot and took Kavita into custody. Locals said Manharan was an alcoholic and often quarreled with Kavita while accusing her of having an affair.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Nitish Thakur stated Kavita hit Manharan with a stone mortal killing him on the spot. "Evidence pertaining to the incident is being collected and the accused has been arrested," he said, adding Manharan's body has been sent for postmortem.
In November this year, a woman allegedly killed her husband with an iron hammer in Bhinjpur village of Jashpur district, and stuffed his body into a trolley bag.
Police said the accused then called her daughter, who lives in Korba, to confess to the crime. The daughter and her husband informed the police, who found the body.
