Two Held For Gangrape Of Woman In Chhattisgarh's Korba, Three At Large

Korba: Two persons including the driver of a Dial 112 emergency service were arrested for the alleged gangrape of a woman at Bankimongra in Korba district in Chhattisgarh.

Police said three others allegedly involved in the crime are still at large. The Dial 112 driver is accused of taking the victim to a South Eastern Coalfields Limited quarter in Banki where he raped her along with his accomplices. Police said while the accused fled after committing the crime, the circumstances under which the victim was taken to the quarter by the accused has not been ascertained yet.

Police said, the victim, after the incident, managed to reach her residence and narrated her ordeal to her family which then informed the police. A zero first information report (FIR) was initially registered at Civil Lines police station based on the woman’s complaint and was later transferred to Bankimongra police station, where a case was formally registered on Friday.

Darri CSP Vimal Pathak said a manhunt has been launched for the rest three accused. "The Dial 112 driver, engaged in the emergency service on contractual basis, has been arrested. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," he said.