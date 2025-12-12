ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Korba Shaken By Triple Murder At 'Money Raining' Black Magic Ritual

Korba: In a shocking episode, three people were allegedly murdered during a black magic ritual performed on Wednesday night . The incident occurred at a farmhouse in Kudri village under the Urga police station area in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

The victims were identified as Ashraf Memon, a well-known scrap dealer in Korba, Suresh Sahu, a resident of Tulsi Nagar and Nitish Ratre, a resident of Baloda near Bilaspur.

Police officials at the crime scene (ETV Bharat)

The three unconscious men were taken to a private hospital in Kosabadi in the city at midnight. All three were declared dead. The matter came to light when police arrived at the hospital.

The police on Thursday detained six people from Kudri. The main accused was identified as Asish Das, a 24-year-old ‘Tantrik’ (one who performs black magic) along with Keshav Suryavanshi (54), Rajendra and three others.

Post mortem of the deceased was done at the Medical College Hospital, Korba on Thursday.

The police took all the six arrested to the crime scene to recreate the sequence of events. According to police investigation, the tantric from Bilaspur killed the three men during a ritual. The superstitious ritual was described by the arrested as one called the “Jharan Ritual” – one that would have rained money after it was complete and converted Rs 5 lakh into Rs one crore.