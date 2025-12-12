Chhattisgarh: Korba Shaken By Triple Murder At 'Money Raining' Black Magic Ritual
The probe found that the ritual came to an unexpected halt after three people were murdered and a fourth resisted the ritual and escaped
Korba: In a shocking episode, three people were allegedly murdered during a black magic ritual performed on Wednesday night . The incident occurred at a farmhouse in Kudri village under the Urga police station area in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.
The victims were identified as Ashraf Memon, a well-known scrap dealer in Korba, Suresh Sahu, a resident of Tulsi Nagar and Nitish Ratre, a resident of Baloda near Bilaspur.
The three unconscious men were taken to a private hospital in Kosabadi in the city at midnight. All three were declared dead. The matter came to light when police arrived at the hospital.
The police on Thursday detained six people from Kudri. The main accused was identified as Asish Das, a 24-year-old ‘Tantrik’ (one who performs black magic) along with Keshav Suryavanshi (54), Rajendra and three others.
Post mortem of the deceased was done at the Medical College Hospital, Korba on Thursday.
The police took all the six arrested to the crime scene to recreate the sequence of events. According to police investigation, the tantric from Bilaspur killed the three men during a ritual. The superstitious ritual was described by the arrested as one called the “Jharan Ritual” – one that would have rained money after it was complete and converted Rs 5 lakh into Rs one crore.
The priliminary probe found that the ritual came to a sudden and unexpected halt after three people were murdered and a fourth resisted the ritual and escaped, saving the lives of several others waiting to be sacrificed.
Jyoti Prakash Banjare, who works as a watchman at the Kudri farmhouse yard, told the police that eight or nine people came to the Kudri yard in two bikes and a car. They took the keys of the yard, asked him to leave. Then around 4 am, he learned that three people had died there.
Former Sarpanch Khilawan Singh Markam told ETV Bharat that the police had called him and he informed them that ‘Tantra Vidya’ (Black magic) was being practiced there.
The arrested tantrik later told police during investigation that he had been calling people into a room one by one. Lemons, coconuts, ropes, and other materials were kept inside. He made each person sit on the floor, place a coconut in their hand, and then tied a rope around their neck like a noose. One end of the rope was fastened to the wall, while the other end extended outside the room, where several people stood ready to pull when instructed by the tantrik.
Police suspect that the three deaths occurred when the ropes were pulled, causing strangulation.
The fourth man, Bhagwat, objected to the ritual. A commotion followed, and those who were unconscious were rushed to the hospital.
Additional Superintendent of Police Nitish Thakur, who was present at the scene, said that an investigation is underway and the matter will be clarified soon.
