Chhattisgarh Woman’s Death Mystery Deepens, Body Exhumed After Dowry Harassment Allegations
Following the family’s allegations, Urga police initiated an investigation and carried out the exhumation process
Published : May 23, 2026 at 1:38 AM IST
Korba: The family of Vanita, a married woman who died mysteriously in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, has accused her in-laws of dowry harassment. Three days after her death on May 19, police exhumed her body from a grave in Bhalpahari village on Friday following orders from the SDM. The body has now been sent for postmortem examination.
Following the family’s allegations, Urga police initiated an investigation and carried out the exhumation process. However, police officials said preliminary information suggests that Vinita may have died due to illness and not under suspicious circumstances.
Vinita was originally from Gidhouri village and had been married to Mukesh of Bhalpahari village for the past eight years. The couple had two young children.
According to available information, Vinita had attended a wedding ceremony on May 14 and 15, where family members said she appeared completely healthy and cheerful. However, after returning home, her health reportedly deteriorated suddenly. She was admitted to a medical college hospital for treatment.
As her condition worsened, preparations were being made to shift her to Bilaspur or Raipur for advanced treatment, but she died on May 19 while being taken for further care.
The woman’s maternal relatives alleged that her in-laws hurriedly buried the body without properly informing them. Vinita’s aunt, Kaushalya Anant, who was present during the exhumation, said that Vinita had often complained of harassment over dowry demands.
“Vinita had attended a wedding with me just a few days ago. She was happy and we even danced together. Later we learned that her health had suddenly worsened and she had been admitted to hospital. Before we could even reach her, we were informed that she had died on May 19 and was buried in haste. They did not even wait for us,” she said.
Kaushalya further alleged that Vinita had been tortured by her in-laws since shortly after her marriage.
“They used to taunt and assault her for not bringing enough dowry. She had been troubled since the first few months of marriage. Because of her small children, she would keep returning to her marital home,” she alleged.
Urga police station in-charge Naveen Patel said, “After the postmortem report arrives, legal action will be taken accordingly.”
He added that Vinita had been undergoing treatment at a 100-bed hospital and reportedly suffered from high fever, jaundice, Hepatitis B, and severe anaemia.
“At present, it appears that the death may have occurred due to illness, but the exact cause will be confirmed after the postmortem report,” he said.
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