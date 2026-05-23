ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Woman’s Death Mystery Deepens, Body Exhumed After Dowry Harassment Allegations

Korba: The family of Vanita, a married woman who died mysteriously in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, has accused her in-laws of dowry harassment. Three days after her death on May 19, police exhumed her body from a grave in Bhalpahari village on Friday following orders from the SDM. The body has now been sent for postmortem examination.

Following the family’s allegations, Urga police initiated an investigation and carried out the exhumation process. However, police officials said preliminary information suggests that Vinita may have died due to illness and not under suspicious circumstances.

Vinita was originally from Gidhouri village and had been married to Mukesh of Bhalpahari village for the past eight years. The couple had two young children.

According to available information, Vinita had attended a wedding ceremony on May 14 and 15, where family members said she appeared completely healthy and cheerful. However, after returning home, her health reportedly deteriorated suddenly. She was admitted to a medical college hospital for treatment.

As her condition worsened, preparations were being made to shift her to Bilaspur or Raipur for advanced treatment, but she died on May 19 while being taken for further care.

The woman’s maternal relatives alleged that her in-laws hurriedly buried the body without properly informing them. Vinita’s aunt, Kaushalya Anant, who was present during the exhumation, said that Vinita had often complained of harassment over dowry demands.