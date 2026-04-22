ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Wife, Parades With Her Severed Head In Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba: A 30-year-old man from Bundeli village under Rajgamar police station, around 15 km from Chhattisgarh's Korba district, allegedly murdered his wife and decapitated her before stuffing it in a plastic sack on Wednesday evening.

The accused, Salik Ram Yadav, allegedly killed his wife, severed the body from the body and stuffed it in a sack. He then carried the sack to the centre of the village where he took out the head, held it with hair and intimidated locals. A few locals recorded the grisly act on their mobile phones.

Locals said Salik while roaming around with his wife's head, stopped for a while near a poultry farm owned by Kaushal Sahu of the village where he works and stays with his family. A few locals informed the police. However, police are still gathering information on the motive of the crime.

It is not yet clear whether Salik has been arrested. Korba SP Siddharth Tiwari said police were informed of the incident by a local. "A police team has been dispatched to the village. Some preliminary information has emerged but it can only be confirmed after the police team concludes its probe," he said.