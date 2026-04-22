Man Kills Wife, Parades With Her Severed Head In Chhattisgarh's Korba
The accused held his wife's decapitated head by hair and roamed around Bundeli village.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST
Korba: A 30-year-old man from Bundeli village under Rajgamar police station, around 15 km from Chhattisgarh's Korba district, allegedly murdered his wife and decapitated her before stuffing it in a plastic sack on Wednesday evening.
The accused, Salik Ram Yadav, allegedly killed his wife, severed the body from the body and stuffed it in a sack. He then carried the sack to the centre of the village where he took out the head, held it with hair and intimidated locals. A few locals recorded the grisly act on their mobile phones.
Locals said Salik while roaming around with his wife's head, stopped for a while near a poultry farm owned by Kaushal Sahu of the village where he works and stays with his family. A few locals informed the police. However, police are still gathering information on the motive of the crime.
It is not yet clear whether Salik has been arrested. Korba SP Siddharth Tiwari said police were informed of the incident by a local. "A police team has been dispatched to the village. Some preliminary information has emerged but it can only be confirmed after the police team concludes its probe," he said.
In February, a married man who was in an extra-marital affair allegedly slit his girlfriend's throat, leaving her grievously injured, before ending his own life in Korba.
Local police found a critically injured Nisha alias Pratiksha (22), and the body of Shubham Naidu (26) near a culvert in Sandel village under Urga Police station limits on late Tuesday night.
Police in Bilaspur, where both of them lived, alerted their Korba counterparts. "Bilaspur police said a young woman from that district was lying in a pool of blood under Urga police station area...They also shared Nisha's location details," an official said.
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