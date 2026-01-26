Home Guard Tries To Die By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Korba
The home guard who was dismissed from service, in a note, levelled allegations of harassment against his Commandant.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
Korba: A home guard from Korba district, terminated from service, tried to die by suicide at the Collector's office premises here on Monday.
The home guard was admitted to Korba Medical College and Hospital, where his condition is stated to be out of danger. The home guard, in a note, levelled allegations of harassment against some officers including his Commandant and the Divisional Officer.
He stated that he and the other home guards posted in Korba have been protesting against the Commandant for quite some time. "Instead, action was taken against those who dared to raise their voice against the harassment," he stated in the note. The home guard was dismissed from service some time back and he was stated to be under acute mental stress.
The home guard along with 330 of his colleagues from Korba had launched a massive protest against the Commandant and staged a dharna at his office demanding his removal.
The home guard said the Divisional Commissioner of Bilaspur had assured them of a probe and action. "However, no action has been taken so far. Instead action was taken against those who protested," he said.
Meanwhile, Dr Chandrakant Bhaskar of the medical college and hospital said the home guard had consumed a poisonous substance which has now been washed out of his body. "His condition is out of danger," he said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle stated that the home guard had submitted an application alleging harassment by his Commandant. "An investigation will be conducted into the matter. Further action will be taken based on facts," he said.
