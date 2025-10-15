ETV Bharat / state

Koraput Police Arrest Five Hardcore Criminals For Ganja Trafficking And Arms Possession

Bhubaneswar: In a massive crackdown on organized crime and narcotics smuggling, Koraput Police on Wednesday arrested five hardcore criminals involved for ganja trafficking and arms possession.

The police also invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Hrudananda Nayak alias Prince (35). Police said Nayak, son of Trinath Nayak, is a habitual offender and a dangerous criminal with 17 cases registered against him for extortion, NDPS violations, and dacoity across Jeypore, Borigumma, and Nabarangpur. His criminal activities had created fear in the local communities.

"This is indeed a success for the team in the ongoing anti-crime drive. This is the first arrest under NSA and the accused was in the police radar for quite some time. The NSA was invoked against him after fulfilling all legal procedures to prevent further disruption of public order. We are planning to slap NSA on more such people," Kanwal Vishal Singh, DIG, South Western Range told ETV Bharat

Police said, acting on credible intelligence, a team led by SI Surendra Kumar Sethi of Padwa Police Station intercepted a vehicle transporting ganja from Dokanput area towards Pottangi. The vehicle ignored police signals to stop at Mali Sublar Chhak and sped away, prompting a brief high-speed chase.