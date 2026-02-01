ETV Bharat / state

Koraput Coffee Gains Global Fame But Low Production Poses Major Challenge

He said the display of Koraput Coffee logo at Republic Day parade has changed the demand overnight. "The biggest challenge now is ramping up production capacity. If supply does not match demand, the market demand can decline rapidly," Shah said. He stressed the need for a coordinated effort between government agencies and private plantations.

The demand for Koraput coffee has increased across over the world. However, the production has not gone up so as to keep up with the demand. According to Upendra Shah, Senior Communications Officer, Coffee Board of India, Koraput, "Coffee cultivation in Koraput is a long-standing tradition. Koraput Coffee has been established as a recognized brand officially over the last few years and has witnessed steady growth".

The brand gained unprecedented momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned its quality and international reach in his 'Mann Ki Baat'. The visibility further increased after the Koraput Coffee logo was prominently displayed on the Odisha Tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi this year.

Sushant Panda of Saptagiri Coffee Plantations said, productivity of Koraput Coffee is very low in tribal-dominated areas. "Now people are interested in Koraput coffee but very little coffee is being produced in Koraput, Kandhamal and Gajapati regions. There is more space, but the production is low". He said 50 to 60 kg of coffee is being produced from one acre of land. "If we look at how we can increase this to 200-300 kg, then we can supply coffee as per the market demand. The area under coffee is already there, but there is a need to improve the yield, Panda said.

Nirupam of leading coffee consultancy and marketing firm Berrico highlighted the unique terrain and micro-climate of Koraput, saying that the drop in night temperatures, by, 2 to 3 degree Celsius, give more time for the coffee berries to dry, which increases its sweetness and quality. "This season, about 80-90 metric tonne is being processed at Odisha coffee processing stations, which meet the highest global standards. Quality is no longer a concern but quantity needs to be increased," he said.

A coffee plantation in Koraput (ETV Bharat)

Parthasarathy and Santosh, co-founders of Odissi Coffee, have successfully exported coffee from Koraput to Dubai, Paris, South Korea and London. They said, the coffee currently exported from Koraput meets only 20-25 per cent of the international market demand.

"The appetite for coffee from Koraput is growing rapidly abroad. The aim is to increase production while maintaining international quality standards," they said.

Coffee beans left out to dry in Koraput (ETV Bharat)

TDCC, Koraput Branch Manager Rakesh Biswal emphasized on inclusive growth through cooperative model. He said that coffee is being purchased directly from about 300 farmers of Koraput at Rs 150 per kg. There has been a significant increase in the purchase amount compared to last year. "Farmers are being trained to increase production. After the farmers pick the coffee during the day, it is purchased from them in the evening," he said.

Koraput Coffee stakeholders stressed the need to build a strong local market. "Government support is needed for affordable coffee cafes, so that Koraput Coffee is not seen as just a luxury product," they said.