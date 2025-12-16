ETV Bharat / state

Kopra Reservoir In Chhattisgarh Gets Status Of Ramsar Site

Bilaspur: The Kopra Reservoir in Chhattisgarh has been declared a Ramsar site. In the coming days, this reservoir located in Sakri village of Bilaspur district is set to emerge as a centre for environmental conservation and eco-tourism. This site is located at a distance of 15 km from Bilaspur city.

The international recognition granted to this reservoir has strengthened its global importance while putting the onus on Chhattisgarh for its conservation. Chhattisgarh's Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap pointed out that the Kopra Reservoir has received this honour due to its unique ecology, rich aquatic ecosystem and diverse habitat of local and migratory birds. "This is a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh," he said.

Ramsar status is awarded to wetlands that are internationally important for biodiversity, water conservation and environmental balance. Bilaspur's Kopra Reservoir is a haven for migratory birds and has become their ideal habitat. Thousands of birds from India and abroad visit the site every winter.

Approximately 122 bird species are seen here. These include many rare species. The migratory birds keep on arriving here till the end of March.

One of the villagers, Suresh Kumar Yadav, said, "A large number of foreign birds visit this place. All of us villagers protect the birds and do not allow hunters to enter the village. This is why the birds come to this safe place from thousands of kilometers away."