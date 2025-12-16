Kopra Reservoir In Chhattisgarh Gets Status Of Ramsar Site
The reservoir located in Sakri village of Bilaspur district is set to emerge as a centre for environmental conservation and eco-tourism.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 6:55 PM IST
Bilaspur: The Kopra Reservoir in Chhattisgarh has been declared a Ramsar site. In the coming days, this reservoir located in Sakri village of Bilaspur district is set to emerge as a centre for environmental conservation and eco-tourism. This site is located at a distance of 15 km from Bilaspur city.
The international recognition granted to this reservoir has strengthened its global importance while putting the onus on Chhattisgarh for its conservation. Chhattisgarh's Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap pointed out that the Kopra Reservoir has received this honour due to its unique ecology, rich aquatic ecosystem and diverse habitat of local and migratory birds. "This is a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh," he said.
Ramsar status is awarded to wetlands that are internationally important for biodiversity, water conservation and environmental balance. Bilaspur's Kopra Reservoir is a haven for migratory birds and has become their ideal habitat. Thousands of birds from India and abroad visit the site every winter.
Approximately 122 bird species are seen here. These include many rare species. The migratory birds keep on arriving here till the end of March.
One of the villagers, Suresh Kumar Yadav, said, "A large number of foreign birds visit this place. All of us villagers protect the birds and do not allow hunters to enter the village. This is why the birds come to this safe place from thousands of kilometers away."
The people of the area are seeking a large-scale tree plantation from the Forest Department and the administration. "This is needed for keeping the environment suitable for the birds so that they get shady trees," said Suresh.
Meanwhile, Harish Nirmalkar, a Wetland Friend working with his team to raise awareness among villagers, said, "The food supply for birds at Kopra Reservoir is excellent. This is why birds from other parts of the world visit this place. The Ramsar status has given Kopra national and international recognition. Development of the site will attract even more birds in the future."
A few years ago, the Forest Department organised a bird festival at the Kopra Reservoir to promote bird conservation and awareness. Bird lovers, local youth, and tourists participated enthusiastically in this initiative that led to increased environmental awareness in the area.
In the coming days, the tourist inflow to the area is expected to increase, and it is believed that this will strengthen the local economy and provide employment for the local youth as tour guides. It is further expected to give a boost to the local cuisine as it will become popular once endorsed by the visitors. This will have a further positive impact on the local economy.
