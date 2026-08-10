ETV Bharat / state

Koppal Doctor Couple Get Newborn Daughter Aadhaar Registered Within Five Days, Earn Global Fame

The doctor couple of Koppal district has attracted attention after getting their newborn daughter's Aadhaar registration completed just five days after her birth ( ETV Bharat )

Koppal: A doctor couple from Sriramnagar in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district has attracted attention after getting their newborn daughter's Aadhaar registration completed just five days after her birth, a feat that has been recognised by the International Book of Records.

Dr A Pawankumar and his wife, Dr Varalakshmi Pala, registered their daughter Rayanka Trinayani for Aadhaar soon after her birth, completing the process on May 6.

The baby was born on May 1 at Vivekananda Hospital in Gangavathi. The couple initiated the birth-registration and Aadhaar-related formalities immediately after her birth, with the child's photograph and other required details uploaded during the registration process.

According to the family, the child's birth certificate was subsequently validated through the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), and the Aadhaar registration was officially completed.

Recognised by International Book of Records

Dr A Pawankumar and Dr Varalakshmi Pala, with their daughter Rayanka Trinayani . (ETV Bharat)

The couple said the achievement was recognised by the Punjab's Amritsar-based International Book of Records which was founded in 2017, which described the child as the youngest in India to receive Aadhaar registration. The organisation subsequently honoured the family with a world-record medal and certificate.

The recognition has brought attention to the possibility of completing Aadhaar enrolment for children at a very young age when the required birth and identity documentation is available.

Parents begin process immediately after birth