Koppal Doctor Couple Get Newborn Daughter Aadhaar Registered Within Five Days, Earn Global Fame
Dr A Pawankumar and wife, Dr Varalakshmi Pala, registered their daughter Rayanka Trinayani for Aadhaar soon after her birth, completing the process on May 6.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Koppal: A doctor couple from Sriramnagar in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district has attracted attention after getting their newborn daughter's Aadhaar registration completed just five days after her birth, a feat that has been recognised by the International Book of Records.
Dr A Pawankumar and his wife, Dr Varalakshmi Pala, registered their daughter Rayanka Trinayani for Aadhaar soon after her birth, completing the process on May 6.
The baby was born on May 1 at Vivekananda Hospital in Gangavathi. The couple initiated the birth-registration and Aadhaar-related formalities immediately after her birth, with the child's photograph and other required details uploaded during the registration process.
According to the family, the child's birth certificate was subsequently validated through the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), and the Aadhaar registration was officially completed.
Recognised by International Book of Records
The couple said the achievement was recognised by the Punjab's Amritsar-based International Book of Records which was founded in 2017, which described the child as the youngest in India to receive Aadhaar registration. The organisation subsequently honoured the family with a world-record medal and certificate.
The recognition has brought attention to the possibility of completing Aadhaar enrolment for children at a very young age when the required birth and identity documentation is available.
Parents begin process immediately after birth
Dr Pawankumar, who is from Raichur, married Dr Varalakshmi of Sriramnagar and has been residing there in recent months. The couple said they decided to complete their daughter's documentation without delay rather than waiting for several months.
Dr Varalakshmi said the family was happy and proud to have completed the registration within five days.
"We are proud and happy that our daughter was registered for Aadhaar within five days of her birth. We were able to achieve this because we acted quickly and completed the registration process without delay," she said.
A Unique ID Milestone
While Aadhaar enrolment for children can be carried out from birth, the doctor couple's decision to initiate the process immediately after their daughter's birth has made the case unusual. The International Book of Records' recognition has added another distinction to the family's achievement.
The couple said the experience also highlighted the importance of timely birth registration and completion of official documentation for newborns.
For the family, what began as an effort to complete their daughter's official documentation at the earliest has now turned into an internationally recognised record.
Also read
Jeweller, Wife And Son Die In Suicide Pact In Karnataka's Koppal, Police Suspect Debt Burden