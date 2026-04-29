Tamil Nadu: Koovagam Festival Enters Key Phase With Chariot Procession And Thali-Cutting Ritual
The Koovagam Koothandavar festival reached its peak with the chariot procession and thali-cutting ritual involving transgender devotees.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Kallakurichi: The annual Koovagam Koothandavar festival entered a key phase on Wednesday with the chariot procession and the symbolic thali-cutting ceremony being held. The festival, held at the Koothandavar Temple in Ulundurpet in Kallakirichi district, began on April 14 and is celebrated over 15 to 18 days during the Tamil month of Chithirai.
As part of the rituals, transgender people symbolically marry Lord Aravan by having a thali (sacred thread) tied around their necks by temple priests. The ceremony was held on Tuesday, drawing large participation from across Tamil Nadu and other states.
On Wednesday, devotees took part in the chariot procession, followed by the ‘Aravan Kalapalli’ ritual. During the ceremony, participants sever their thalis and break their bangles, symbolising widowhood, in accordance with the mythological narrative associated with Aravan.
According to tradition rooted in the Mahabharata, Aravan, son of Arjuna and Ulupi, agreed to be sacrificed for the victory of the Pandavas. Before his sacrifice, Lord Krishna, in the form of Mohini, married him, and became a widow the next day after his death. The ritual observed during the festival commemorates this legend.
Large numbers of transgender individuals from various parts of the country, as well as abroad, participate in the festival each year. On April 26 and 27, events categorised into two divisions, "Miss Thirunangai" and "Miss Koovagam", were held at the Villupuram Municipality Grounds. Many transgender people participated in these events. The festival's central event, the "Swamy Thirukkan Thirathal" (the ceremonial opening of the deity's eyes), took place on April 28.
Subsequently, on April 30, the Vidaiyathi (the ceremonial farewell) will be held, followed by the Dharmar Pattabhishekam (the coronation of King Dharmar) on May 1. With this, the 18-day Koothandavar Chithirai Festival comes to an end.
On the final day of the festival, transgender individuals attending the event adorn themselves in their favourite attire, beautify themselves, and gracefully parade through the streets. Following this event, all the gathered transgender people bid a fond farewell to one another, embracing each other warmly, and departed with the hope of meeting again the following year.
Read More