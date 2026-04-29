ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Koovagam Festival Enters Key Phase With Chariot Procession And Thali-Cutting Ritual

Kallakurichi: The annual Koovagam Koothandavar festival entered a key phase on Wednesday with the chariot procession and the symbolic thali-cutting ceremony being held. The festival, held at the Koothandavar Temple in Ulundurpet in Kallakirichi district, began on April 14 and is celebrated over 15 to 18 days during the Tamil month of Chithirai.

As part of the rituals, transgender people symbolically marry Lord Aravan by having a thali (sacred thread) tied around their necks by temple priests. The ceremony was held on Tuesday, drawing large participation from across Tamil Nadu and other states.

On Wednesday, devotees took part in the chariot procession, followed by the ‘Aravan Kalapalli’ ritual. During the ceremony, participants sever their thalis and break their bangles, symbolising widowhood, in accordance with the mythological narrative associated with Aravan.

According to tradition rooted in the Mahabharata, Aravan, son of Arjuna and Ulupi, agreed to be sacrificed for the victory of the Pandavas. Before his sacrifice, Lord Krishna, in the form of Mohini, married him, and became a widow the next day after his death. The ritual observed during the festival commemorates this legend.