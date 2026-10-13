Koodathil Family Deaths: Estate Manager Arrested In Jayamadhavan Nair Murder Case
Seven members and heirs of the Kudathil family in Karamana, Thiruvananthapuram, died under suspicious circumstances over a period of 15 years.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The District Crime Branch has arrested Ravindran Nair, the estate manager (karyasthan) of the Kudathil family, in connection with the murder of Jayamadhavan Nair, marking a significant development in the investigation into seven suspicious deaths in the family in Karamana.
City Police Commissioner Dr Arul B Krishna confirmed the arrest, which followed a detailed investigation into the deaths and allegations of fraudulent property transfers involving the family's ancestral assets.
The case came under renewed scrutiny following public attention surrounding the Koodathai serial murder cases in Kozhikode.
Jayamadhavan Nair was found dead on April 12, 2017. The death was initially reported as resulting from a fall from his bed. However, post-mortem findings revealed severe head injuries, with blood clots on his face. Investigators also recovered a blood-stained wooden object from the scene.
According to the investigation details provided, forensic evidence and brain-mapping tests played a role in the probe that led to Ravindran Nair's arrest. Investigators suspect that the murder was linked to an alleged plot to acquire the family's valuable properties.
Seven Deaths Over 15 Years
Seven members and heirs of the Koodathil family died under suspicious circumstances over a period of 15 years. They were identified as Gopinatha Pillai, his wife Sumukhiamma, their children Jayabalakrishnan, Jayaprakash and Jayashree, Gopinatha Pillai's nephew Unnikrishnan Nair, and another nephew, Jayamadhavan Nair.
Following the deaths, properties reportedly worth crores of rupees in Thiruvananthapuram were transferred to Ravindran Nair and some relatives through gift deeds and wills suspected of being fraudulent.
The investigation gathered momentum after complaints were filed by local resident Anil Kumar and Prasannakumariamma, a relative of the family.
Investigators reportedly found discrepancies in the accounts given by Ravindran Nair and domestic worker Leela about the events following Jayamadhavan Nair's death. They had initially claimed that they took the injured man to the Medical College Hospital in an autorickshaw before approaching the Karamana police.
However, an autorickshaw driver later reportedly told investigators that he had not transported the victim to the hospital. He also alleged that Ravindran Nair had offered him ₹5 lakh to support a false account.
Prasannakumariamma also questioned why an autorickshaw regularly parked nearby had not been used and why another vehicle had been arranged through a different manager, Sahadevan.
Investigators examined these statements alongside forensic findings and other evidence before summoning Ravindran Nair for questioning and subsequently arresting him.
The investigation is centred on the circumstances of Jayamadhavan Nair's death and the alleged links between the suspicious deaths in the family and subsequent property transfers.
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