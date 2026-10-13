ETV Bharat / state

Koodathil Family Deaths: Estate Manager Arrested In Jayamadhavan Nair Murder Case

The Koodathil famliy property where seven heirs died and properties worth crores of rupees in Thiruvananthapuram were transferred to accused Ravindran Nair through gift deeds and wills. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The District Crime Branch has arrested Ravindran Nair, the estate manager (karyasthan) of the Kudathil family, in connection with the murder of Jayamadhavan Nair, marking a significant development in the investigation into seven suspicious deaths in the family in Karamana.

City Police Commissioner Dr Arul B Krishna confirmed the arrest, which followed a detailed investigation into the deaths and allegations of fraudulent property transfers involving the family's ancestral assets.

The case came under renewed scrutiny following public attention surrounding the Koodathai serial murder cases in Kozhikode.

Jayamadhavan Nair was found dead on April 12, 2017. The death was initially reported as resulting from a fall from his bed. However, post-mortem findings revealed severe head injuries, with blood clots on his face. Investigators also recovered a blood-stained wooden object from the scene.

According to the investigation details provided, forensic evidence and brain-mapping tests played a role in the probe that led to Ravindran Nair's arrest. Investigators suspect that the murder was linked to an alleged plot to acquire the family's valuable properties.

Seven Deaths Over 15 Years

Seven members and heirs of the Koodathil family died under suspicious circumstances over a period of 15 years. They were identified as Gopinatha Pillai, his wife Sumukhiamma, their children Jayabalakrishnan, Jayaprakash and Jayashree, Gopinatha Pillai's nephew Unnikrishnan Nair, and another nephew, Jayamadhavan Nair.

Following the deaths, properties reportedly worth crores of rupees in Thiruvananthapuram were transferred to Ravindran Nair and some relatives through gift deeds and wills suspected of being fraudulent.

The investigation gathered momentum after complaints were filed by local resident Anil Kumar and Prasannakumariamma, a relative of the family.