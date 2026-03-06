Chhattisgarh Holi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Gang Raped In Kondagaon; Five Accused, Including Three Minors, Held
The accused went to the victim’s house to apply colours and then took her into a room where they sexually assaulted her one by one.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 11:35 PM IST
Kondagaon: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by five accused on the second day of Holi. The case has been registered at Iragao police station area in the Keshkal subdivision of Kondagaon district.
According to police, the accused reached the victim’s house to apply Holi colours (gulal). They allegedly sent her mother outside on some errand and then took the young woman into a room where they sexually assaulted her one by one.
The victim later approached the Iragao police station in the evening and lodged a complaint. The police registered an FIR and launched a search for the accused. Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Pankaj Chandra said, “All five accused have been arrested. Among them, two are adults and three are minors. The accused have been sent to jail.”
He added that the accused fled the spot when the victim raised an alarm, but police cordoned off the area after receiving information and managed to arrest them. The three minors will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, he said.
Police said a detailed investigation into the case is underway. During preliminary questioning, the accused reportedly admitted that they had entered the house to applying colours and committed the crime. The SP has assured that the culprits will face strict punishment and that the victim will receive full justice.
