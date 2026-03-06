ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Holi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Gang Raped In Kondagaon; Five Accused, Including Three Minors, Held

The accused went to the victim’s house to apply colours and then took her into a room where they sexually assaulted her one by one.

Chhattisgarh Holi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Gang Raped In Kondagaon; Five Accused, Including Three Minors, Held
Representational image. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 6, 2026 at 11:35 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kondagaon: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by five accused on the second day of Holi. The case has been registered at Iragao police station area in the Keshkal subdivision of Kondagaon district.

According to police, the accused reached the victim’s house to apply Holi colours (gulal). They allegedly sent her mother outside on some errand and then took the young woman into a room where they sexually assaulted her one by one.

The victim later approached the Iragao police station in the evening and lodged a complaint. The police registered an FIR and launched a search for the accused. Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Pankaj Chandra said, “All five accused have been arrested. Among them, two are adults and three are minors. The accused have been sent to jail.”

He added that the accused fled the spot when the victim raised an alarm, but police cordoned off the area after receiving information and managed to arrest them. The three minors will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, he said.

Police said a detailed investigation into the case is underway. During preliminary questioning, the accused reportedly admitted that they had entered the house to applying colours and committed the crime. The SP has assured that the culprits will face strict punishment and that the victim will receive full justice.

Read More:

  1. Woman Found Dead In Train Toilet During Journey From Jodhpur To Nimbahera
  2. Three Arrested For Uttar Pradesh Woman's 'Gangrape' In Haridwar Hotel
  3. Five Held In Gang Rape of Minor Tribal Girl In Latehar; Three Accused Are Juveniles

TAGGED:

19 YEAR OLD GIRL SEXUAL ASSAULT
WOMAN GANG RAPED
HOLI FESTIVAL AND CRIME
CRIME AGAINST WOMEN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.