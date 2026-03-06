ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Holi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Gang Raped In Kondagaon; Five Accused, Including Three Minors, Held

Kondagaon: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by five accused on the second day of Holi. The case has been registered at Iragao police station area in the Keshkal subdivision of Kondagaon district.

According to police, the accused reached the victim’s house to apply Holi colours (gulal). They allegedly sent her mother outside on some errand and then took the young woman into a room where they sexually assaulted her one by one.

The victim later approached the Iragao police station in the evening and lodged a complaint. The police registered an FIR and launched a search for the accused. Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Pankaj Chandra said, “All five accused have been arrested. Among them, two are adults and three are minors. The accused have been sent to jail.”