ETV Bharat / state

Kollam Court Sentences Teacher To Life, 30 Years RI In Vandana Das Murder Case

Kollam: The Kollam First Additional Sessions Court has delivered its verdict in the Dr Vandana Das murder case. The court on Saturday sentenced Sandeep, a school teacher, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The court found him guilty of murder, attempt to murder, and obstructing public officials from executing their duties. It rejected both the defence's plea of mental instability and the prosecution's demand for capital punishment. The defence also sought leniency on the grounds of Sandeep's elderly mother and his lack of prior criminal record.

However, the court rejected these claims and upheld the verdict on the grounds of the presented medical reports confirming that the accused was of sound mind at the time of the incident.

Special Public Prosecutor Mohan Das clarified that the convict must first serve 30 years of rigorous imprisonment before his life sentence begins. The court upheld major charges under the Indian Penal Code and awarded 10 years each for attempt to murder and voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons, particularly surgical scissors.