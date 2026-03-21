Kollam Court Sentences Teacher To Life, 30 Years RI In Vandana Das Murder Case
The court rejected both the defence’s plea of mental instability and the prosecution’s demand for capital punishment.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Kollam: The Kollam First Additional Sessions Court has delivered its verdict in the Dr Vandana Das murder case. The court on Saturday sentenced Sandeep, a school teacher, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
The court found him guilty of murder, attempt to murder, and obstructing public officials from executing their duties. It rejected both the defence's plea of mental instability and the prosecution's demand for capital punishment. The defence also sought leniency on the grounds of Sandeep's elderly mother and his lack of prior criminal record.
However, the court rejected these claims and upheld the verdict on the grounds of the presented medical reports confirming that the accused was of sound mind at the time of the incident.
Special Public Prosecutor Mohan Das clarified that the convict must first serve 30 years of rigorous imprisonment before his life sentence begins. The court upheld major charges under the Indian Penal Code and awarded 10 years each for attempt to murder and voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons, particularly surgical scissors.
An additional five-year sentence was imposed for violence within the hospital premises. The court also recorded convictions under various sections for deliberately inflicting injuries and attacking police personnel and hospital staff who attempted to intervene.
The prosecution had pushed for the death penalty for the gruesome nature of the crime and that the case should be a role model. Following the verdict, the prosecutor indicated plans to recommend a government appeal in the High Court seeking capital punishment, noting that the trial court may not have classified the case under the "rarest of rare" category.
Dr. Das’s mother, Vasanthakumari, said she will continue the legal battle until her daughter's killer is awarded the death penalty and that she is not satisfied with the present verdict.
On May 10, 2023, at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, Sandeep had initially called the police, stating that he was being attacked near his residence. He was taken to the hospital by police officers for treatment. However, while receiving medical care, he attacked a 23-year-old house surgeon with a pair of surgical scissors. He also attacked police personnel and hospital staff who tried to save the doctor.
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