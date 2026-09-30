Kollam Black-Flag Protest Against Amit Shah Triggers Violence, BJP-Congress Clashes Escalate In Keralam
Youth Congress workers protested against HM demanding removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar while BJYM launched retaliated protests targeting Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi alongside Kerala Ministers.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A black-flag protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Kollam on Saturday (September 26) has triggered a widening political confrontation in Keralam, with retaliatory protests by Bharatiya Janata Party and their youth-wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers, clashes involving Congress and BJP activists, and attacks on Congress offices in Thiruvananthapuram district.
The latest incidents were reported in the state capital, where the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC) office was attacked with stones and the Congress Anavoor Mandalam committee office near Paliyode in Neyyattinkara was targeted in an overnight arson attempt.
The DCC office was attacked shortly after midnight on Monday. Stones were allegedly hurled at the building, damaging the glass cupboards and windowpanes at the entrance. Museum Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from nearby establishments after finding that the 12 surveillance cameras installed at the Congress office were not functioning.
In Neyyattinkara, unidentified persons allegedly poured a flammable substance on flex boards outside the Anavoor Mandalam office around 11.30 PM and set them on fire. Local residents, shopkeepers and Congress workers reportedly doused the flames before they spread to the building. The incident was captured on CCTV.
Congress leaders have alleged BJP involvement in both incidents, while police are investigating the circumstances and identities of those responsible. Local police has detained a BJP worker in Anavoor incident on Wednesday afternoon.
Kollam Protest Sets Off Chain Reaction
The immediate trigger for the latest political confrontation was a Youth Congress protest against Amit Shah during his visit to Kundara in Kollam.
Shah was in Kollam for the Devi Amritanandamayi Math birthday programme and was travelling to Kundara for an official cooperative-sector function when Youth Congress workers led by state working president Binu Chulliyil reportedly breached the security cordon and displayed black flags at his convoy demanding the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleging that the Centre was weakening democratic institutions.
Keralam Police intervened and removed the protesters from the route. The incident subsequently triggered strong protests from the BJP, which alleged a serious security lapse during the Union Home Minister's movement and demanded a high-level investigation.
The BJP also launched a series of black-flag protests targeting UDF ministers, particularly Sports and Youth Affairs Minister O J Janeesh. BJP and BJYM workers attempted to block the minister's convoy at places including Pattambi in Palakkad and Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, leading to clashes with Congress workers and police intervention.
The BJP alleged that the Kollam protest was part of a larger political conspiracy and accused the state police and government of failing to provide adequate security to the Union Home Minister. Congress leaders, meanwhile, defended the Youth Congress protest as a legitimate democratic form of political dissent.
Tit-for-Tat: Yuva Morcha Shows Black Flags to Priyanka Gandhi— BJYM Keralam (@BJYM4Keralam) September 27, 2026
Near Thampalamanna, Thiruvambadi, Yuva Morcha activists staged a black flag protest against Priyanka Gandhi. In response, police arrested Yuva Morcha Kozhikode Rural District President V.V. Sreehari and General… pic.twitter.com/FLJmDxcXmD
On Sunday (September 27), BJYM Kozhikode North district workers showed black flags to Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra near Thiruvambady Thambalamanna in Kozhikode while she was returning to Delhi after touring her constituency.
Violence Spreads To Capital
The confrontation subsequently escalated into physical clashes in Thiruvananthapuram.
Congress workers allegedly intercepted and assaulted BJP Thiruvananthapuram South district president Mukkampalamoodu Biju following the BJP protests against Minister Janeesh. BJP leaders said Biju suffered injuries to his chest and arm and was hospitalised, alleging that the attack took place in the presence of police.
The BJP and Yuva Morcha also continued their black-flag protests against Chief Minister V D Satheesan. On Monday night, BJYM workers reportedly demonstrated near Chakai, close to Thiruvananthapuram airports, when the Chief Minister was travelling through the area. Police arrested three persons, including a BJYM district president, in connection with the protest.
The escalating tension has prompted increased security around the Secretariat and venues where the Chief Minister and other ministers are scheduled to attend programmes. Police have also stepped up preventive measures in the capital.
Congress Offices Targeted
Following the attacks on the Congress offices, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Keralam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Forest Minister Sunny Joseph visited the DCC office.
Chennithala said attacks on political offices were unacceptable and directed police to conduct a detailed investigation and identify those responsible. He also appealed to Congress workers not to retaliate by targeting BJP offices or activists.
Joseph alleged that the attacks were part of a continuing cycle of political violence following the Kollam incident. He claimed that threats had earlier been issued to a DCC office-bearer's residence and alleged that BJP workers were responsible for the latest incidents. The BJP has not accepted these allegations.
The Congress has said it will organise peaceful protests demanding strict action against those responsible.
Political Battle Widens
The controversy has also spilled into the political debate over the conduct of the Kollam protest. Minister Janeesh, who also doubles as Youth Congress president, said the Youth Congress action had been an organisational decision and denied reports that Chief Minister V D Satheesan had directed the removal of a video of the protest from his social-media account.
The BJP has demanded accountability for the security breach involving Shah and alleged an intelligence failure. Congress leaders have maintained that displaying black flags was a form of democratic protest and rejected the BJP's criticism.
With protests now spreading across districts and political offices becoming targets, police have increased security in Thiruvananthapuram. Authorities are also monitoring the situation closely amid concerns that further retaliatory protests could trigger additional clashes.
The episode, which began with a black-flag protest during the Union Home Minister's Kollam visit, has thus widened into a confrontation between BJP and Congress workers, with both sides accusing the other of provoking violence.
Police have warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb public order or engage in violence.
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