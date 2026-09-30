ETV Bharat / state

Kollam Black-Flag Protest Against Amit Shah Triggers Violence, BJP-Congress Clashes Escalate In Keralam

Thiruvananthapuram: A black-flag protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Kollam on Saturday (September 26) has triggered a widening political confrontation in Keralam, with retaliatory protests by Bharatiya Janata Party and their youth-wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers, clashes involving Congress and BJP activists, and attacks on Congress offices in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The latest incidents were reported in the state capital, where the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC) office was attacked with stones and the Congress Anavoor Mandalam committee office near Paliyode in Neyyattinkara was targeted in an overnight arson attempt.

The DCC office was attacked shortly after midnight on Monday. Stones were allegedly hurled at the building, damaging the glass cupboards and windowpanes at the entrance. Museum Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from nearby establishments after finding that the 12 surveillance cameras installed at the Congress office were not functioning.

In Neyyattinkara, unidentified persons allegedly poured a flammable substance on flex boards outside the Anavoor Mandalam office around 11.30 PM and set them on fire. Local residents, shopkeepers and Congress workers reportedly doused the flames before they spread to the building. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Congress leaders have alleged BJP involvement in both incidents, while police are investigating the circumstances and identities of those responsible. Local police has detained a BJP worker in Anavoor incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Kollam Protest Sets Off Chain Reaction

The immediate trigger for the latest political confrontation was a Youth Congress protest against Amit Shah during his visit to Kundara in Kollam.

Shah was in Kollam for the Devi Amritanandamayi Math birthday programme and was travelling to Kundara for an official cooperative-sector function when Youth Congress workers led by state working president Binu Chulliyil reportedly breached the security cordon and displayed black flags at his convoy demanding the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleging that the Centre was weakening democratic institutions.

Keralam Police intervened and removed the protesters from the route. The incident subsequently triggered strong protests from the BJP, which alleged a serious security lapse during the Union Home Minister's movement and demanded a high-level investigation.

The BJP also launched a series of black-flag protests targeting UDF ministers, particularly Sports and Youth Affairs Minister O J Janeesh. BJP and BJYM workers attempted to block the minister's convoy at places including Pattambi in Palakkad and Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, leading to clashes with Congress workers and police intervention.

The BJP alleged that the Kollam protest was part of a larger political conspiracy and accused the state police and government of failing to provide adequate security to the Union Home Minister. Congress leaders, meanwhile, defended the Youth Congress protest as a legitimate democratic form of political dissent.

On Sunday (September 27), BJYM Kozhikode North district workers showed black flags to Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra near Thiruvambady Thambalamanna in Kozhikode while she was returning to Delhi after touring her constituency.

Violence Spreads To Capital

The confrontation subsequently escalated into physical clashes in Thiruvananthapuram.

Congress workers allegedly intercepted and assaulted BJP Thiruvananthapuram South district president Mukkampalamoodu Biju following the BJP protests against Minister Janeesh. BJP leaders said Biju suffered injuries to his chest and arm and was hospitalised, alleging that the attack took place in the presence of police.