ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata's Suhrawardy Avenue Renamed As Gopal Mukherjee Road; CM Hails 'Historic Decision', Oppn Claims 'Distortion'

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has renamed Suhrawardy Avenue in the Park Circus area as Gopal Mukherjee Road, a decision hailed by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday as a correction of a "historical wrong" but criticised by the opposition as a "distortion" of history. The civic body took the decision on Saturday, and a notification issued by the municipal commissioner was shared on social media by Adhikari on Sunday.

"Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided that the road known as Suhrawardy Avenue in KMC area will be named and henceforth be known as Gopal Mukherjee Road," the notification said. Located near the busy Park Circus seven-point crossing, Suhrawardy Avenue is a key arterial road in the city.

Historical records cited by opposition parties state that the road was named after Hassan Suhrawardy, a noted physician and the first Muslim vice-chancellor of the University of Calcutta, and not after his nephew Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, the last premier of undivided Bengal and later Pakistan's prime minister.

Adhikari said naming the road after Gopal Mukherjee would honour a "true guardian and saviour" who had defended thousands of innocent lives. "I commend the historic decision taken by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation yesterday, on the solemn occasion of Paschimbanga Divas, which would be instrumental in rectifying a historical wrong. Suhrawardy Avenue will now be renamed as Gopal Mukherjee Road," he said in a social media post.