Kolkata's Rabindra Sarobar Set For Facelift As Environmentalists Stress Maintaining Ecological Balance
Environmentalists assert if activities like pedal boating or entry ticketing are introduced to generate revenue, strict adherence to eco-centric SOPs is mandatory.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
Kolkata: The iconic Rabindra Sarobar in West Bengal capital Kolkata is set to be developed into a tourist destination.
However, the state government's plans for the water body has not gone down well with environmentalists and morning walkers who argue that managing such hubs of urban biodiversity requires maintaining a delicate ecological balance.
Spanning 192 acres—and often referred to as the "lungs of South Kolkata"—Rabindra Sarobar houses an artificial lake that covers approximately 73 acres. It is home to over 7,900 trees and four distinct islands, serving as a vital cog in in maintaining ecological balance for the city. It provides a haven for a variety of birds, ranging from local species to winter migrants such as the Greenish Warbler, Siberian Ruby throat, and Asian Openbill; for a time, Rabindra Sarobar becomes a home for these migratory visitors.
Environmentalists assert that if activities like pedal boating or entry ticketing are introduced to generate revenue, strict adherence to eco-centric Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)—based on the guidelines of the National Lake Conservation Plan and the directives of the National Green Tribunal—is mandatory.
Environmentalist Sonendra Mohan Ghosh states, "I have no objection to developing it into a tourist destination. However, the environment and ecosystem of the national lake must not be compromised in any way. While generating revenue is necessary for the lake's upkeep, my observations have highlighted several areas of concern."
Ghosh elaborated on each of the points raised in his observations, which include
Silence and noise control
In accordance with noise pollution regulations, the entire 192-acre complex must be declared a 'Silence Zone.' Ambient noise levels must be restricted to below 45 dB during the day and 40 dB at night. The use of loudspeakers, musical performances, high-volume public address systems, and vehicle horns along the perimeter roads must be strictly prohibited.
Conduct regular monthly tests for dissolved oxygen, biological oxygen demand (BOD), and turbidity. Any dredging or desilting operations must be carried out under the strict supervision of the NGT (National Green Tribunal). A seamless cutter-suction method must be adopted.
Capacity and revenue reinvestment
100 per cent of the revenue collected from entry fees and boating activities must be strictly earmarked for environmental conservation, tree care, water body restoration, and biodiversity monitoring, rather than for general commercial development.
Ghosh further asserts that without such strict environmental safeguards, increased human movement poses a high risk of destroying the city's last remaining urban forest.
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