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Kolkata's Rabindra Sarobar Set For Facelift As Environmentalists Stress Maintaining Ecological Balance

Environmentalists assert if activities like pedal boating or entry ticketing are introduced to generate revenue, strict adherence to eco-centric SOPs is mandatory.

The iconic Rabindra Sarobar in West Bengal capital Kolkata is set to be developed into a tourist destination. However, the state government's plans for the water body has not gone down well with environmentalists and morning walkers who argue that managing such hubs of urban biodiversity requires maintaining a delicate ecological balance.
Rabindra Sarobar (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 12, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Kolkata: The iconic Rabindra Sarobar in West Bengal capital Kolkata is set to be developed into a tourist destination.

However, the state government's plans for the water body has not gone down well with environmentalists and morning walkers who argue that managing such hubs of urban biodiversity requires maintaining a delicate ecological balance.

Spanning 192 acres—and often referred to as the "lungs of South Kolkata"—Rabindra Sarobar houses an artificial lake that covers approximately 73 acres. It is home to over 7,900 trees and four distinct islands, serving as a vital cog in in maintaining ecological balance for the city. It provides a haven for a variety of birds, ranging from local species to winter migrants such as the Greenish Warbler, Siberian Ruby throat, and Asian Openbill; for a time, Rabindra Sarobar becomes a home for these migratory visitors.

Environmentalists assert that if activities like pedal boating or entry ticketing are introduced to generate revenue, strict adherence to eco-centric Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)—based on the guidelines of the National Lake Conservation Plan and the directives of the National Green Tribunal—is mandatory.

Environmentalist Sonendra Mohan Ghosh states, "I have no objection to developing it into a tourist destination. However, the environment and ecosystem of the national lake must not be compromised in any way. While generating revenue is necessary for the lake's upkeep, my observations have highlighted several areas of concern."

Ghosh elaborated on each of the points raised in his observations, which include

Silence and noise control

In accordance with noise pollution regulations, the entire 192-acre complex must be declared a 'Silence Zone.' Ambient noise levels must be restricted to below 45 dB during the day and 40 dB at night. The use of loudspeakers, musical performances, high-volume public address systems, and vehicle horns along the perimeter roads must be strictly prohibited.

The iconic Rabindra Sarobar in West Bengal capital Kolkata is set to be developed into a tourist destination. However, the state government's plans for the water body has not gone down well with environmentalists and morning walkers who argue that managing such hubs of urban biodiversity requires maintaining a delicate ecological balance.
Rabindra Sarobar (ETV Bharat)
Strict protection zonesThree wild islands within the lake serve as vital resting and nesting grounds for cormorants, egrets, and night herons. Each island must be encircled by a floating 'no-entry zone' extending at least 50 to 100 meters outward. No pedal boats or human activities shall be permitted within this zone.Protection of natural shorelines and islandsAvoid concrete embankments. Erosion control for the islands should rely strictly on bio-engineering methods—such as planting native riparian vegetation, vetiver grass, bamboo mats, and local reeds—which stabilize the soil while creating natural micro-habitats for benthic organisms and waterfowl.Regulations for pedal boatingTo eliminate motorized systems, prevent oil spills, and avoid acoustic disturbances to underwater aquatic life, only human-powered, non-motorized pedal or oar-driven boats shall be permitted.Limits on boating operationsEstablish a strict maximum limit on the number of vessels operating simultaneously, based on assessments of water depth and environmental carrying capacity.Time-based restrictionsAll boating activities must cease at least 1.5 hours before sunset to allow waterfowl to return to their roosts undisturbed.Pollution control and waste managementBan the use of single-use plastics. Enforce a complete prohibition on single-use plastics at entry points, ensuring usage is reduced to zero; this measure is to be enforced through bag inspections and the imposition of fines.
The iconic Rabindra Sarobar in West Bengal capital Kolkata is set to be developed into a tourist destination.
Visitors at Rabindra Sarobar (ETV Bharat)
Water quality monitoring

Conduct regular monthly tests for dissolved oxygen, biological oxygen demand (BOD), and turbidity. Any dredging or desilting operations must be carried out under the strict supervision of the NGT (National Green Tribunal). A seamless cutter-suction method must be adopted.

Capacity and revenue reinvestment

100 per cent of the revenue collected from entry fees and boating activities must be strictly earmarked for environmental conservation, tree care, water body restoration, and biodiversity monitoring, rather than for general commercial development.

Ghosh further asserts that without such strict environmental safeguards, increased human movement poses a high risk of destroying the city's last remaining urban forest.

Also Read

Night Illuminations At Rabindra Sarobar Endangering Lives Of Birds, Environmental Activists Wary

TAGGED:

RABINDRA SAROBAR
WEST BENGAL
ARTIFICIAL LAKE
KOLKATA

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