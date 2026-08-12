ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata's Rabindra Sarobar Set For Facelift As Environmentalists Stress Maintaining Ecological Balance

Kolkata: The iconic Rabindra Sarobar in West Bengal capital Kolkata is set to be developed into a tourist destination.

However, the state government's plans for the water body has not gone down well with environmentalists and morning walkers who argue that managing such hubs of urban biodiversity requires maintaining a delicate ecological balance.



Spanning 192 acres—and often referred to as the "lungs of South Kolkata"—Rabindra Sarobar houses an artificial lake that covers approximately 73 acres. It is home to over 7,900 trees and four distinct islands, serving as a vital cog in in maintaining ecological balance for the city. It provides a haven for a variety of birds, ranging from local species to winter migrants such as the Greenish Warbler, Siberian Ruby throat, and Asian Openbill; for a time, Rabindra Sarobar becomes a home for these migratory visitors.



Environmentalists assert that if activities like pedal boating or entry ticketing are introduced to generate revenue, strict adherence to eco-centric Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)—based on the guidelines of the National Lake Conservation Plan and the directives of the National Green Tribunal—is mandatory.



Environmentalist Sonendra Mohan Ghosh states, "I have no objection to developing it into a tourist destination. However, the environment and ecosystem of the national lake must not be compromised in any way. While generating revenue is necessary for the lake's upkeep, my observations have highlighted several areas of concern."

Ghosh elaborated on each of the points raised in his observations, which include



Silence and noise control

