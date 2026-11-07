Kolkata's 'Ghost Market' Draws Buyers Ahead Of Kali Puja, Prices Range From Rs 500 to Rs 6,000
Market is busy on Bhoot Chaturdashi, observed a day before Kali Puja and traditionally associated with ghosts and spirits in Bengali culture. Reports Manojit Das
Published : November 7, 2026 at 9:31 PM IST
Kolkata: While old, abandoned buildings often fuel tales of ghosts and supernatural encounters, Kolkata has a market where people can actually buy and sell figures of ghosts. Located in Kumartuli, the market comes alive every year ahead of Kali Puja, with buyers bargaining over ghost figures priced between Rs 500 and Rs 6,000.
The market is busy on Bhoot Chaturdashi, observed a day before Kali Puja and traditionally associated with ghosts and spirits in Bengali culture. Along with Goddess Kali idols, representatives of various Puja committees visit Kumartuli to purchase these unusual figures. Buyers from different districts also travel to the market to find them.
Despite advances in science and technology, the tradition of selling ghost figures ahead of Kali Puja continues to attract considerable interest. Demand is so high that buyers may struggle to find the figures later in the day, even if they are willing to pay more.
Interestingly, the people who make these figures are not professional clay artisans but locals. After the idols used during various Puja celebrations are immersed in the Ganges, some are retrieved and brought together at a designated location. They are then given a fresh coating of clay, dressed in clothes and sarees, and painted to create different ghostly characters.
The figures come in various shapes, sizes and colours, including black, white, yellow and blue. Some have frightening faces, while others feature faces on their stomachs. Certain designs are also fitted with lights that make their eyes glow in the dark.
This year, pairs of ghost figures are being sold for between Rs 500 and Rs 6,000. Prices depend mostly on their design and detailing. Rising prices of raw materials, including clay, paint and fabric, have also pushed up production costs.
Bhupen Pal, a seller who has been associated with the trade for more than 18 years, said demand for the figures had been increasing. He added that the rising cost of raw materials had made production more expensive, so the sellers have increased the prices.
Another seller, Sonu Das, said the work is taken up every year before Kali Puja, and demand is high so the entire stock gets sold out. "Not a single piece will be left over. Everything will be sold. People often buy three or four figures at a time," Das said.
Apart from their use during Kali Puja, the figures are also purchased by people to decorate gardens and other spaces.
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