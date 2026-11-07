ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata's 'Ghost Market' Draws Buyers Ahead Of Kali Puja, Prices Range From Rs 500 to Rs 6,000

A worker gives final touches to an idol in Kolkata ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: While old, abandoned buildings often fuel tales of ghosts and supernatural encounters, Kolkata has a market where people can actually buy and sell figures of ghosts. Located in Kumartuli, the market comes alive every year ahead of Kali Puja, with buyers bargaining over ghost figures priced between Rs 500 and Rs 6,000.

The market is busy on Bhoot Chaturdashi, observed a day before Kali Puja and traditionally associated with ghosts and spirits in Bengali culture. Along with Goddess Kali idols, representatives of various Puja committees visit Kumartuli to purchase these unusual figures. Buyers from different districts also travel to the market to find them.

Despite advances in science and technology, the tradition of selling ghost figures ahead of Kali Puja continues to attract considerable interest. Demand is so high that buyers may struggle to find the figures later in the day, even if they are willing to pay more. Interestingly, the people who make these figures are not professional clay artisans but locals. After the idols used during various Puja celebrations are immersed in the Ganges, some are retrieved and brought together at a designated location. They are then given a fresh coating of clay, dressed in clothes and sarees, and painted to create different ghostly characters. The figures come in various shapes, sizes and colours, including black, white, yellow and blue. Some have frightening faces, while others feature faces on their stomachs. Certain designs are also fitted with lights that make their eyes glow in the dark.