Kolkata's 'Dom Para' Buzzes With Activity Ahead Of Rath Yatra; Artisans Race Against Time As Buyers Flock From Neighboring States
As observed by craftsmen from the region, market sentiment has been quite upbeat irrespective of the festival being held in the middle of the month.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 2:48 AM IST
Kolkata: With Rath Yatra approaching on July 16, the traditional place of chariot making in Kolkata, located in the Ramesh Dutta Lane of Central Avenue, which is famously called 'Dom-para,' is bustling with activity as the local craftsmen are working round-the-clock to keep up with the heavy demand.
The local craftsmen are using substances such as thermocol, strips of bamboo, and paper to make their chariots, which come in different sizes - small, medium, and big, and have designs that catch the eye. With their exquisite workmanship, buyers from Kolkata and its neighbouring regions and other nearby industrial regions such as Bardhaman, Durgapur, and Kharagpur, as well as other states such as Jharkhand, place orders going to Dhanbad and Ranchi.
As observed by bamboo artisans and craftsmen from the region, the market sentiment has been quite upbeat irrespective of the festival being held in the middle of the month, thereby making budgets tight for buyers.
According to Baikuntha Majhi, an artisan from the locality, although there is high demand and people from all over are coming to purchase the chariots, it is extremely difficult to create intricate designs within the limited period of less than ten days. As explained by Majhi, the base price for the chariot begins from ₹2,000, depending on the complexity of the design and brushstrokes used.
Expressing optimism about the commercial aspects of the trade, another seasoned craftsman, Prashanta Maiti, said that he had already sold about six large chariots, whose prices ranged from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000.
While being optimistic, Maiti emphasised that due to the high market demand as well as the prices charged for these products, there is an increase in the cost of creating such items and using raw materials, resulting in modest profits for the artisans. As the auspicious day for the festival draws closer, the number of visitors to Dom-para is likely to increase.