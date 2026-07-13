ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata's 'Dom Para' Buzzes With Activity Ahead Of Rath Yatra; Artisans Race Against Time As Buyers Flock From Neighboring States

Kolkata: With Rath Yatra approaching on July 16, the traditional place of chariot making in Kolkata, located in the Ramesh Dutta Lane of Central Avenue, which is famously called 'Dom-para,' is bustling with activity as the local craftsmen are working round-the-clock to keep up with the heavy demand.

The local craftsmen are using substances such as thermocol, strips of bamboo, and paper to make their chariots, which come in different sizes - small, medium, and big, and have designs that catch the eye. With their exquisite workmanship, buyers from Kolkata and its neighbouring regions and other nearby industrial regions such as Bardhaman, Durgapur, and Kharagpur, as well as other states such as Jharkhand, place orders going to Dhanbad and Ranchi.

As observed by bamboo artisans and craftsmen from the region, the market sentiment has been quite upbeat irrespective of the festival being held in the middle of the month, thereby making budgets tight for buyers.