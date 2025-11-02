ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata's College Street To Host Fair For Rainwater-Damaged Books Worth Rs 10 Crore

On November 3, a 'wet book fair' will be held from 11 am to 8 pm in front of the main gate of College Square on Bankim Chatterjee Street. A similar fair will be held at the Theosophical Society on November 7 and 8. Books will be sold at a discount of around 50-80 percent at both the places.

Kolkata: Kolkata’s iconic College Street, a hub of knowledge and culture, was badly inundated during the heavy single-day downpour on September 23 with books worth around Rs 10 crore being damaged. Now, fairs are being held where these books will be offered for sale at huge discounts.

Maruf Hossain, president of the Kolkata Creative Publishers Welfare Association, said, “The initiative has been taken for the readers, publishers and everyone associated with College Street book market. Publishers will be able to sell damaged books at a lower price to those readers for whom the writing in the books is more important than new shiny covers. This will also help in selling the damaged books, even though at discounted rates. Similarly, readers who are unable to buy books at high prices will also be benefitted.”

He further said, “The College Street Relief Fund was formed a day after heavy rains on September 23 by the initiative of the Kolkata Creative Publishers Welfare Association. A total of Rs 3,42,000 will be given from the College Street Relief Fund to 65 organisations, including publishers, booksellers, binderies and small printing presses, who had applied for rain-related assistance. At the same time, the remaining Rs 60,000 from the College Street Relief Fund will be used to purchase books from the wet book fair and those will be given as souvenirs to the guests.”

Damaged books will be sold at discounted rates (ETV Bharat)

Around 25 publications including Anand Publishers, Abhiyan Publishers, Parshav Productions, Akshar Sanglap, Shristhi Sukh, Itikatha, Priyo Granthdeep and Desh Prakashan will participate in the fair on November 3. Notably earlier, Delhi Bengal Association sent Rs two lakh to the College Street Relief Fund on behalf of the people of Delhi.