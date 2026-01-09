ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata's 98-Yr-Old 'New Orphan Tea' Shop Named By Tagore Stands Unique With Its Exotic Varieties

Kolkata: For Kolkatans, tea is not merely a beverage but a lifestyle element, deeply embedded in its social and cultural fabric. Originating from British colonial influence, the 'elite drink' entered ordinary Bengalis' kitchen, becoming an essential part of their lifestyle.

Among the host of tea shops in the city, a striking one is the nearly century-old 'New Orphan Tea' shop, named by Rabindranath Tagore to reflect the colonial-era feeling of being orphans in one's own land. What makes this shop unique is the wide varieties of tea it offers, from 'Alfonso Tea' and 'Blue Tea' to 'Wine Tea'.

The shop is located at 20/1B Lalbazar Street, right next to the police headquarters.

New Orphan Tea shop (ETV Bharat)

According to the current owners of 'New Orphan Tea', the shop was established in 1928, a time when Kolkata was the capital of British India.

Currently, the shop is owned by Sandeep Biswas and Rajdeep Biswas. Rajdeep's wife, Dipanwita Biswas, said, "The shop's name reflects the feelings of the residents of the colonial era, who considered themselves orphans in their own country. Several institutes were named 'orphan' by Tagore and our shop is also one of them."