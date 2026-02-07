ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Woman Buys New Flat For Pet Dog As Councillor Ananya Banerjee Pushes Responsible Pet Care

Kolkata: "It is not enough to simply love your pet; you must also fulfil your responsibilities towards them.” This is the message being shared by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillor and actress Ananya Banerjee, who has taken a new initiative for dog lovers. ETV Bharat came across one such responsible pet parent who went a step further and bought a nearly 1,200-square-foot flat solely for her dog.

Bruno, a German Shepherd, is afraid of riding elevators and also struggles to climb stairs. Despite owning two flats in the city, Behala resident Mansi Das and her husband purchased another flat, keeping Bruno's needs in mind.

"I brought Bruno home when he was just 22 days old. He is now three and a half years old, and I have raised him like my own child. Due to a mistake on our part, his hind leg was damaged. I realised this when he was about three and a half months old. My flat has tiled flooring, which is completely unsuitable for German Shepherds. I wasn't aware of this at the time. Gradually, I noticed his leg becoming crooked," Mansi said.

She added that after consulting a doctor, Bruno was given injections, but they were told the leg would not heal completely. "As he grew older, walking became more difficult for him. The flat we lived in did not have a lift, so climbing stairs became a major problem. I also have a flat in Joka and thought of shifting there, but Bruno was afraid of elevators as well. That is when we decided to buy this new flat especially for him," she said.