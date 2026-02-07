Kolkata Woman Buys New Flat For Pet Dog As Councillor Ananya Banerjee Pushes Responsible Pet Care
Despite owning two flats in the city, Behala resident Mansi Das and her husband purchased another flat, keeping Bruno's needs in mind.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Kolkata: "It is not enough to simply love your pet; you must also fulfil your responsibilities towards them.” This is the message being shared by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillor and actress Ananya Banerjee, who has taken a new initiative for dog lovers. ETV Bharat came across one such responsible pet parent who went a step further and bought a nearly 1,200-square-foot flat solely for her dog.
Bruno, a German Shepherd, is afraid of riding elevators and also struggles to climb stairs. Despite owning two flats in the city, Behala resident Mansi Das and her husband purchased another flat, keeping Bruno's needs in mind.
"I brought Bruno home when he was just 22 days old. He is now three and a half years old, and I have raised him like my own child. Due to a mistake on our part, his hind leg was damaged. I realised this when he was about three and a half months old. My flat has tiled flooring, which is completely unsuitable for German Shepherds. I wasn't aware of this at the time. Gradually, I noticed his leg becoming crooked," Mansi said.
She added that after consulting a doctor, Bruno was given injections, but they were told the leg would not heal completely. "As he grew older, walking became more difficult for him. The flat we lived in did not have a lift, so climbing stairs became a major problem. I also have a flat in Joka and thought of shifting there, but Bruno was afraid of elevators as well. That is when we decided to buy this new flat especially for him," she said.
Mansi appealed to prospective pet owners to think carefully before adopting animals. "Please don't abandon them on the streets when your interest fades. They cannot fight for their food," she said.
Meanwhile, Banerjee is also launching a podcast dedicated to dog lovers. Each episode will feature a different pet parent, who will share their experiences of raising dogs with love and responsibility. People who regularly feed and care for stray dogs will also be featured. Veterinarians will join the podcast to provide crucial information about dog vaccinations and health care.
Titled ‘Kolkata’s Puppies’, the podcast will be structured in three segments. "The first part will be informative, where vaccines are available, where they can be accessed at low cost, and whether the government is organising any vaccination camps," Ananya said.
"The second segment will focus on people who are doing meaningful work for their pets and for stray dogs. Their stories can inspire others. In the third part, doctors will participate. Members of the entertainment industry who own pets will also be featured, and we will explore whether they are doing anything for stray dogs or wish to contribute. People like hearing from them,” she added. “This is how Kolkata’s Puppies will be structured,” Ananya said.
Read More: