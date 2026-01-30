ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Warehouse Fire: 2 Wow! Momo Officials Held, Bengal Governor Says Authorities' Failure

Baruipur District Police Superintendent Shubhendu Kumar said on Thursday, "We have recovered five more body parts. So far, several body parts, including partially burnt and skeletal remains, have been recovered."

Police said 16 body parts recovered from the accident site have already been sent for DNA testing. Twenty seven people are reported missing, 21 of whom are from Purba Medinipur district, they added.

Police, however, are uncertain about the exact death toll. Sources said the fire has claimed 25 lives while police said many body parts were recovered and search operations are still underway. "We cannot confirm the exact death toll as we have recovered body parts, which may belong to a single or different individuals. This can be confirmed only after the DNA tests," a police officer said

Wow! Momo manager Raja Chakraborty and deputy manager Manoranjan Sheet were arrested late Thursday night. This comes after Gangadhar Das, owner of a decorator company linked to the premises, was taken into custody. He was produced before Baruipur Court on Wednesday and remanded in eight-day police custody.

Anandapur: The manager and deputy manager of Wow! Momo's were arrested in connection with the massive pre-dawn fire that broke out on Monday at a momo manufacturing unit and two godowns in Nazirabad area of Anandapur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Friday.

Statement from 'Wow! Momo' (Special Arrangement)

Meanwhile, Governor C V Ananda Bose visited the accident site on Friday morning to take stock of the situation. "I am here on a fact-finding exercise, not on a fault-finding exercise," he said.

"Such incident is not desirable. It is a horrific scene and many lives have been lost. Certain steps should have been taken but were missing. It was necessary to ensure fire safety measures in accordance with the law. There should have been fire alarms, fire extinguishing systems, and quick escape routes. But there was a lack of all these things. This incident is a result of human error. As the Governor, I will issue an advisory very soon. Such incidents must not be allowed to happen again. Everyone needs to be vigilant," he said.

He further said, "I do not want to blame anybody, but the fact remains that there has been failure on the part of authorities concerned, else this kind of repeated incidents would not have taken place."

Meanwhile, Wow! Momo has issued a statement on the incident. The company clarified that the fire did not originate in their warehouse, but in an adjacent warehouse, where unauthorised cooking was being done, and the fire spread to their premises.

The company said at the time of the incident, a security guard and two workers were present in the warehouse and all three died in the devastating fire. Assuring support to the families of the deceased, Wow! Momo announced that families of three deceased employees will receive Rs 10 lakh each. The company has also announced that it will provide lifelong monthly assistance equivalent to the deceased employees' salaries and will bear the complete educational expenses of their children.

On the other hand, West Bengal government has also announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to families of each of the deceased. In a statement, the government expressed deep sorrow and assured that long-term security and all due government benefits would be ensured for the families of the victims.