ETV Bharat / state

5 More Rescued From Kolkata Warehouse Collapse Site, Several Still Feared Trapped

Kolkata: Five more people were pulled out on Thursday from under the debris of the under-construction warehouse that collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area, officials said.

Five people were earlier declared dead, while 25 injured are undergoing treatment, they said. Several people are still feared trapped under the debris more than 18 hours after the collapse, officials said.

"Those rescued earlier today were taken to the hospital, and their conditions are being assessed by doctors. Every available resource has been deployed to ensure that those trapped are located and rescued at the earliest. The operation is being carried out in a highly challenging environment, but teams are working relentlessly," a senior official said.

The rescue operation continued overnight, with teams using sniffer dogs, thermal detection devices and specialised equipment to search for survivors beneath twisted iron beams and large concrete slabs.