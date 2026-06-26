Kolkata Warehouse Collapse Death Toll Rises To 15, Rescue Operations Continue For Third Day
Thirty three people are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals after being rescued from the site.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Kolkata: The death count in the warehouse collapse in Kolkata's Taratala area rose to 15 on Friday with recovery of two more persons, who were declared dead at SSKM Hospital. Police have not yet been able to identify them. The rescue team apprehends that several others may still be trapped beneath the rubble.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "It is not possible to say right now whether anyone else is trapped. Once the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army provide an update, I will inform the Kolkata Police."
Hospital sources said that a total of 33 people have been rescued and admitted to various hospitals since the roof of the under-construction warehouse suddenly collapsed on Wednesday. Several workers and staff members were buried under the massive concrete slabs, iron beams, and construction materials. Recue operations were immediately launched by the Kolkata Police, Fire Services, Disaster Management Force and NDRF, with the Indian Army later joining in.
Since then, rescue operations have continued throughout the night as state-of-the-art equipment, sniffer dogs, cranes, and cutters are pressed into service. Whoever is rescued is provided first aid at a temporary medical camp set up at the site before being transferred to an hospital. A special team of doctors has been deployed at the hospitals to treat the injured but most of them are in critical condition, hospital sources said.
Following the incident, the investigation has been handed over to the Detective Department of the Kolkata Police, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted. "Several individuals associated with the construction and operation of the warehouse have already been arrested. Investigations have revealed that two of the arrested individuals had prior criminal cases registered against them," said a Kolkata Police official.
Allegations regarding construction negligence, violations of safety protocols, and dereliction of duty are also being investigated. The police are examining all construction-related documents, permits, and technical aspects.
Meanwhile, rescue operations at the site are continuing for the third day. Debris is being cleared with extreme caution, as authorities fear that someone might still be trapped beneath. Although rain and adverse weather conditions have occasionally hampered efforts, the operation has not been halted.
To identify those whose identities remain unknown, the police are cross-referencing details with lists of missing persons from various police stations, as well as fingerprints, photographs, and other data. Authorities have stated that the rescue operation will not cease until the debris has been fully cleared and the situation is fully assessed. Furthermore, if negligence or legal violations are proven to have caused this disaster, the strictest legal action will be taken against those responsible, the official said.
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