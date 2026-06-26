ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Warehouse Collapse Death Toll Rises To 15, Rescue Operations Continue For Third Day

Kolkata: The death count in the warehouse collapse in Kolkata's Taratala area rose to 15 on Friday with recovery of two more persons, who were declared dead at SSKM Hospital. Police have not yet been able to identify them. The rescue team apprehends that several others may still be trapped beneath the rubble.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "It is not possible to say right now whether anyone else is trapped. Once the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army provide an update, I will inform the Kolkata Police."

Hospital sources said that a total of 33 people have been rescued and admitted to various hospitals since the roof of the under-construction warehouse suddenly collapsed on Wednesday. Several workers and staff members were buried under the massive concrete slabs, iron beams, and construction materials. Recue operations were immediately launched by the Kolkata Police, Fire Services, Disaster Management Force and NDRF, with the Indian Army later joining in.

Since then, rescue operations have continued throughout the night as state-of-the-art equipment, sniffer dogs, cranes, and cutters are pressed into service. Whoever is rescued is provided first aid at a temporary medical camp set up at the site before being transferred to an hospital. A special team of doctors has been deployed at the hospitals to treat the injured but most of them are in critical condition, hospital sources said.