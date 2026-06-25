ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Warehouse Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 9; Rs 12 Lakh Aid For Victims' Kin; Five Held

Rescue personnel carry out operations after the roof of an under-construction warehouse collapsed in the Taratala area of Kolkata on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. Several people were feared trapped under the debris as emergency teams launched rescue efforts at the site. ( IANS )

Kolkata: The death toll in the collapse of an under-construction warehouse in Kolkata's Taratala area rose to nine on Thursday as four persons who were rescued today were declared dead.

Financial assistance worth Rs 12 lakh each, including Rs two lakh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rs 10 lakh by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has been announced for the families of the deceased and Rs 1.5 lakh for the injured.

PM Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia of Rs two lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. PM Modi also said that the West Bengal government is working round the clock to ensure that those affected receive all possible assistance.

Speaking in the Assembly this morning, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "Of the 29 people rescued so far, nine have died. Among the 20 injured, 15 are out of danger, four are in critical condition, and one is in a serious state. The government is taking responsibility for the treatment of the injured."

He further said that while financial compensation cannot make up for the loss of life, the state government will provide financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each of the injured.

Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee visited SSKM Hospital in the morning to inquire about the condition of those injured in the incident. Mukherjee said four workers were rescued today but all were declared brought dead at the hospital. Treatment is underway for the injured, who have suffered fractures across arms, legs and chest, he said.

Meanwhile, Shambhunath Behera, owner of the construction firm 'Behera Brothers,' was arrested following an overnight search on Thursday. The Detective Department of the Kolkata Police had been searching for him since the incident occurred. After an extensive search and an overnight operation, the investigating team from Lalbazar apprehended him.