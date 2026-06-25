Kolkata Warehouse Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 9; Rs 12 Lakh Aid For Victims' Kin; Five Held
Police are gathering information about construction approvals, quality of materials and whether safety protocols were flouted, reports ETV Bharat's Ayan Neogi and Surajit Dutta.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Kolkata: The death toll in the collapse of an under-construction warehouse in Kolkata's Taratala area rose to nine on Thursday as four persons who were rescued today were declared dead.
Financial assistance worth Rs 12 lakh each, including Rs two lakh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rs 10 lakh by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has been announced for the families of the deceased and Rs 1.5 lakh for the injured.
গতকাল কলকাতায় ঘটে যাওয়া দুর্ঘটনাটি অত্যন্ত দুঃখজনক। এই দুর্ঘটনায় যাঁরা প্রাণ হারিয়েছেন তাঁদের নিকট আত্মীয়কে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর জাতীয় ত্রাণ তহবিল থেকে ২ লক্ষ টাকা করে এককালীন সহায়তা দেওয়া হবে। আহতদের দেওয়া হবে ৫০,০০০ টাকা করে । ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত ব্যক্তিরা যাতে সব ধরনের সম্ভাব্য…— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 25, 2026
PM Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia of Rs two lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. PM Modi also said that the West Bengal government is working round the clock to ensure that those affected receive all possible assistance.
Speaking in the Assembly this morning, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "Of the 29 people rescued so far, nine have died. Among the 20 injured, 15 are out of danger, four are in critical condition, and one is in a serious state. The government is taking responsibility for the treatment of the injured."
He further said that while financial compensation cannot make up for the loss of life, the state government will provide financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each of the injured.
Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee visited SSKM Hospital in the morning to inquire about the condition of those injured in the incident. Mukherjee said four workers were rescued today but all were declared brought dead at the hospital. Treatment is underway for the injured, who have suffered fractures across arms, legs and chest, he said.
Meanwhile, Shambhunath Behera, owner of the construction firm 'Behera Brothers,' was arrested following an overnight search on Thursday. The Detective Department of the Kolkata Police had been searching for him since the incident occurred. After an extensive search and an overnight operation, the investigating team from Lalbazar apprehended him.
A total of five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, including supervisor Mohammad Syed Gulzar and labour suppliers Mohammad Ataul and Subhash Chowdhury.
Shambhunath Behera had been allegedly hiding since the incident. Police sources said that Behera Brothers' office in New Alipore was raided on Wednesday night. By tracking his mobile phone location, investigators found that he was staying in a residential complex in the Taratala area. However, pinpointing his exact location initially proved difficult. Subsequently, the police began searching the complex.
Around six flats were searched one after another. Eventually, it was discovered that instead of staying in his daughter's flat, Behera was hiding in a flat directly opposite hers, which allegedly belonging to a friend. He finally located and arrested. The police have also questioned Behera's two drivers, according to whom, Behera was extremely tensed after the incident. They informed the police that he had hurriedly left the office carrying two bags of documents and important files but his whereabouts were unknown to them.
The police suspect an attempt might have been made to remove crucial documents related to the investigation. It is also being probed as to whether there was any negligence or violation of regulations regarding the construction work, based on the seized documents and digital data.
On Wednesday afternoon, the roof of a warehouse under construction by 'Behera Brothers' collapsed in Taratala and several workers were trapped under the debris. Teams of Kolkata Police, fire services, and the State Disaster Management Force arrived at the scene, followed by a special Army rescue team from Fort William. A prolonged rescue operation ensued.
Preliminary probe suggests that the accident may have been caused by gross negligence in construction and defects in the concrete casting. Investigators also believe that the structure had been weakened by the storm and rain the day before. Questions regarding the role of Behera Brothers arose immediately, prompting Lalbazar to intensify the investigation against Shambhunath Behera.
Sources said the primary objective is to gather comprehensive information regarding construction approvals, quality of materials used, safety protocols, and whether any prior warnings were ignored. The police believe that questioning Behera will reveal the true cause behind the collapse.
The land where the construction was being carried out belongs to the Kolkata Port Trust (now Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port) and had been leased to 'Behera Brothers' for a period of 30 years. Investigators are examining whether all necessary approvals were obtained prior to construction and if safety regulations regarding the project were duly followed. They are scrutinising the construction blueprints, engineering reports, lease-related documents, and the roles of those responsible for supervising the project.
According to police sources, opinion of experts may be sought to evaluate various technical aspects of the construction. The possibility of collecting samples from the collapsed section to test material quality is also not being ruled out.
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