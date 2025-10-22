ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Tram Lovers Smell Fishy In 'Temporary' Concrete Works At Esplanade Depot For Metro Expansion

Kolkata: A portion of the tram depot at Esplanade in the heart of Kolkata is being concretised for the expansion of Metro's Purple Line, connecting Joka to Esplanade. Sources in the transport department said the expansion work will halt if the concrete work is not temporarily.

However, organisations linked to the Tram Bachao (Save Tram) movement are planning to file a lawsuit in the Calcutta High Court against the construction work, which will be heard after the puja holidays.

A transport department official requesting anonymity said, "This construction is being done temporarily to take forward the East-West Metro work. If not done, the expansion will halt midway. Therefore, work is being done to avoid the existing tram lines. In case of any issue, the line will be diverted. However, the whole thing is still at the planning stage."

However, various organisations working on the revival of tram services are sceptical about the matter. They allege that the construction work is being done on the tram line despite a ban by the Calcutta High Court on filling the tracks with bitumen or pitch. Now, the loopholes in the order are being used for the concrete works.

Debashis Bhattacharya, president of Calcutta Tram Users Association, said, "The Calcutta High Court ordered that bituminisation cannot be done on any tram line. That is, no obstacle can be created on them. But, since nothing else was said in that order, garbage is being thrown on the tracks somewhere, and construction is being done elsewhere. This cannot continue. That line where the current work is being done is in a brand new condition."