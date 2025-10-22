Kolkata Tram Lovers Smell Fishy In 'Temporary' Concrete Works At Esplanade Depot For Metro Expansion
Organisations linked to the Tram Bachao movement plan to file a lawsuit in the Calcutta High Court against it, to be heard after puja holidays.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 1:44 PM IST
Kolkata: A portion of the tram depot at Esplanade in the heart of Kolkata is being concretised for the expansion of Metro's Purple Line, connecting Joka to Esplanade. Sources in the transport department said the expansion work will halt if the concrete work is not temporarily.
However, organisations linked to the Tram Bachao (Save Tram) movement are planning to file a lawsuit in the Calcutta High Court against the construction work, which will be heard after the puja holidays.
A transport department official requesting anonymity said, "This construction is being done temporarily to take forward the East-West Metro work. If not done, the expansion will halt midway. Therefore, work is being done to avoid the existing tram lines. In case of any issue, the line will be diverted. However, the whole thing is still at the planning stage."
However, various organisations working on the revival of tram services are sceptical about the matter. They allege that the construction work is being done on the tram line despite a ban by the Calcutta High Court on filling the tracks with bitumen or pitch. Now, the loopholes in the order are being used for the concrete works.
Debashis Bhattacharya, president of Calcutta Tram Users Association, said, "The Calcutta High Court ordered that bituminisation cannot be done on any tram line. That is, no obstacle can be created on them. But, since nothing else was said in that order, garbage is being thrown on the tracks somewhere, and construction is being done elsewhere. This cannot continue. That line where the current work is being done is in a brand new condition."
Notably, three cases are already pending with the Calcutta High Court to protect the tram services, and the order against covering tracks was pronounced in one of them. A portion of the line, where the current work is in progress, was removed in 2017 for Metro expansion, which was restored in 2021. But no tram rake has run on it since then.
Tamal Nanda, president of Tram Bachao organisation, said, "Recently, we heard that a shed is being built with concrete on the part of the Esplanade tram depot, through which the trams of Tollygunge and Khidirpur used to run. We have informed our legal cell of the entire matter, and legal proceedings will follow once the puja holidays of the court are over. The court has clearly ordered against pitching on the tram line. If necessary, our members will go to that place and protest."
In the last few years, several tram lines in the city have been filled up by pouring bitumen or pitch. To protest this, a social organisation called 'Public' approached the Calcutta High Court, which had ordered that no tram track should be topped up with pitch. Despite the order, there were allegations that pitching was being done on the tram line from Kalighat to Hazra.
A contempt of court case was filed for the incident, and the court reiterated that no tram line, whether that route is operational or not, should be paved.
Also Read