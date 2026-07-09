ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Tourist Detained For Flying Drone Over Puri Jagannath Temple

Puri Police have seized the drone and detained its operator ( ETV Bharat )

Puri: A tourist from Kolkata was detained for illegally flying a drone over Jagannath Temple in Puri on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 am when temple security teams saw a drone in the temple premises and informed police. Following which, a special team was formed under the instructions of Puri SP Pratike Singh and Singhadwar police were immediately deployed for action.

The drone was successfully seized in the Matimandap Sahi area.

The youth operating it has been identified as Jayakrishna Mandal and is being currently interrogated by the police.