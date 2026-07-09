Kolkata Tourist Detained For Flying Drone Over Puri Jagannath Temple
Jagannath Temple security teams spotted a drone in the temple premises at around 5.30 am on Thursday and informed the police.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Puri: A tourist from Kolkata was detained for illegally flying a drone over Jagannath Temple in Puri on Thursday morning, police said.
The incident occurred at around 5:30 am when temple security teams saw a drone in the temple premises and informed police. Following which, a special team was formed under the instructions of Puri SP Pratike Singh and Singhadwar police were immediately deployed for action.
The drone was successfully seized in the Matimandap Sahi area.
The youth operating it has been identified as Jayakrishna Mandal and is being currently interrogated by the police.
Puri SP Pratike Singh said that police seized the drone and detained its operator at Singhadwar police station. "We are investigating all aspects of the case and further legal action will be taken as per the law," the SP said.
Puri Police have appealed people that flying drones in and around the temple's protected area is a punishable offence.
Earlier, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said that the state government will use anti-drone technology to monitor and disable unauthorised drones flying above the temple ground. However, it has not been implemented yet.
Notably, the Central Intelligence Agencies have repeatedly warned Odisha Police about the weak security system at the 12th-century temple. Devotees have expressed concerns and highlighted the urgent need to use modern anti-drone technology for ensuring security at the temple premises.
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