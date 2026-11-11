ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Techie Murder Case: Police Unearth Suspicious Transactions In Victim's Bank Account

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police, probing the murder case of a 25-year-old software engineer in the Garia area, on Wednesday found several suspicious transactions in his bank account and efforts are underway to identify the recipients.

It's also being seen whether there is any direct connection of the transactions with the murder of Sarthak Sarkar. A senior official of Baruipur district police, on the condition of anonymity, said a list of names of several people has already been prepared and each of them will be called for questioning if necessary.

Investigators said this was not just an accident, but that Sarkar may have been killed in a planned manner. However, the scope of the investigation has been broadened as new information about financial transactions came to light.

Sarkar's live-in partner, Sanchalika Basu, and his mother, Moumita Basu, have been arrested on the day of the incident that took place at a rented apartment in the Fartabad area of Garia in South 24 Parganas. Investigators claimed that Moumita had tried to mislead the police from the beginning.

It is still not clear what exactly Sarkar was killed with, and a blood-stained pair of scissors was recovered from the spot. The initial assumption of the investigators is that Sarkar may have been killed with those scissors, which have been sent for forensic examination.

On Monday, police said a chopstick could be a possible murder weapon. Forensic experts have collected several samples from other rooms of the flat and are expected to come up with some clarity on the exact manner of death and the murder weapon.

Police came to know that there had been some ongoing issues between Sarkar and Basu for a long time, as both were suspicious of each other. Basu's grandmother told the police that Sarkar used to consume ganja, which led to heated arguments between the duo several times.

She further claimed that no one was present in that flat except Sarthak and the manager during the incident, and there was a verbal spat between the mother-daughter duo over the payment of college fees. At that time, Sanchalika had scratched her mother's throat with her nails.