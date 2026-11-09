ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Techie Hacked To Death; Live-in Partner, Her Mother Arrested

Representational image ( File photo )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Kolkata: A software engineer has allegedly been hacked to death by his live-in partner at his rented accommodation in southern Kolkata following a quarrel, leading to the arrest of the accused and her mother, police said on Monday.

The victim, Sarthak Sarkar, a resident of Barasat in North 24 Parganas district and an employee of a private firm in Salt Lake's Sector V, Kolkata's IT hub, had rented a flat in the southern part of the city. The prime accused, Sanchalika Basu, occasionally stayed with him.

Police said that Basu was a resident of Fartabad in southern Kolkata and was a student of a private engineering college in the Sector V area. "The two were in a relationship and had been living in the rented flat. Sarkar reportedly stayed there three to four days a week and was familiar to several residents of the neighbourhood," a senior police officer said. He said initial probe revealed that the couple returned home on Saturday evening after buying firecrackers for Kali Puja. "They also purchased meat from a local shop on their way back and appeared to be in a cheerful mood," the police officer said.